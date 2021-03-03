A mass vaccination site has opened at the convention center. Here’s what you need to know and how to apply.Coronavirus

The Ernest N. Morial Convention Center’s mass vaccination site will begin administering shots on Wednesday, adding another means for local residents to vaccinate the coronavirus vaccine as authorities prepare for increased supply.

Approximately 700 people will receive shots at the facility on Wednesday, according to LCMC Health officials who operate a federal-funded facility with the New Orleans Health Department and the state.

Like other Louisiana healthcare providers, the site will offer hundreds more doses on Thursdays and Fridays when LCMC is expected to receive a single dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“We will start tomorrow and move on Thursdays and weekends,” Dr. Jeffrey Elder of the University Medical Center, director of emergency preparedness operations at LCMC Health, told the New Orleans City Council on Tuesday. “I expect to be vaccinated next week.”

The vaccine will be provided to eligible residents who request the vaccine through the LCMC or the city’s health department. Reservations are required to avoid creating long, first-come-first-served routes that have plagued similar mass drive-up sites elsewhere in the country.

On Wednesday, people already selected from the waiting list will be vaccinated. If you plan to apply at a later date, you can make a reservation from 7 am on Wednesday.

The opening will take place a week after LCMC officials first announce that they will use the convention center building to inoculate large numbers of residents. According to them, the plan was to start with hundreds of doses a day and increase to thousands as more supplies arrive.

Since the deployment of US vaccines began in December, most people eligible for injections in Louisiana have obtained them through the constellations of pharmacies, clinics and hospitals.

But in recent weeks, hospital operators and local governments have been accelerating plans for large-scale facilities that will eventually serve thousands of people per day.

Oxner Health said it will host a drive-through vaccination event at the airline shrine on Thursday and plans to administer 2,000 shots of Pfizer vaccine. Half of the dose goes to the patient who received the first dose at the drive-through event a month ago, and the rest goes to eligible residents who can make appointments through Oxner.

The Parish of Jefferson also said it would host a drive-through event at the Arario Center on Thursday. This is also a reservation system.

According to data from the Louisiana Department of Health, more than 657,000 Louisiana residents have been vaccinated at least once, and nearly 370,000 have been vaccinated with both.

According to Elder, LCMC has distributed over 60,000 vaccines under the Pfizer or Moderna brand since December, requiring refrigeration or shipping, and shots that need to be given twice every few weeks.

However, like other hospitals in the state, we plan to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week. The vaccine requires normal refrigeration temperatures and can be taken in single doses.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was 72% effective in preventing moderate to severe coronavirus cases in US clinical trials, but 100% effective in preventing death. On the other hand, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are more than 94% effective in preventing the symptoms of COVID-19.

According to health leaders, any vaccine available to LCMC will be provided to residents. The elder praised Johnson & Johnson’s single vaccine on Tuesday as an efficient way to prevent people from dying from the virus and eventually reaching herd immunity.

“It keeps them away from the hospital and prevents them from dying,” he said. “We cannot underestimate how important it is to take people to the clinic and get vaccinated.”

For its launch at the convention center this week, LCMC is using a waiting list of eligible recipients edited by the city’s health department and its hospital. Only people over the age of 65, people in certain health conditions, kindergarten to high school teachers, pregnant people, and other selected groups are eligible for the vaccine.

Hospital operators are also working with the Regional Transport Department to identify where people can be picked up and sent by bus directly to the convention center to receive shots.

Dr. Ayamedin Kler, Chief Administrative Officer of LCMC Health, said there are two pickup sites, one in New Orleans East and one in Algiers.

Residents who can drive to the center for vaccination can park their car in Parking F, opposite Hall J.

When the high-dose vaccination site came online, a city hall spokesman said the city closed its own COVID-19 test site on Tuesday, shifting its focus to vaccination.

The test site, operated by the Louisiana Guard and CORE, will continue to serve residents, spokesman Bo Tidwell said.

The city is also looking for volunteers who can maintain a city-wide vaccination list, support at the city’s 311 call center, and work at city-run vaccine sites. So far, about 2,000 people have registered, but the city wants at least twice as many.

According to the New Orleans Department of Homeland Security and Laura Melem, Public Engagement Manager for Emergency Preparedness, workers who apply for assistance are considered emergency response personnel under state guidelines, but everyone who applies. There is no guarantee that sufficient vaccines will be available.

Appointment details and contact information:

To make a reservation with LCMC Health, qualified residents can call 504-290-5200 or go online at the following URL: lcmchealth.org/vaccine..

Qualified residents can call 504-518-4020 or go online to make an appointment with the Parish of Jefferson. covidvaccinations.jeffparish.net..

To make an appointment with Ochsner Health, qualified residents can call (844) 888-2772 or use the MyOchsner Patient Portal online.

The full schedule for all public test sites in New Orleans can be found at https://ready.nola.gov/incident/coronavirus/calenda

Staff writers Jeff Adelson and Faimon A. Roberts III contributed to the story.