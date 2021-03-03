New data show that Latino is reducing its share of Idaho’s COVID-19 vaccine | Coronavirus

New data on the race and ethnicity of Idaho vaccinated with COVID-19 showed that Latin Americans have a low rate of access to virus shots.

The State Department of Health knows only about half the race and ethnicity of the 250,000 Idaho who were shot. However, only 4.6% of them are reported to be Latin. According to the Idaho Hispanic Affairs Committee, 13 percent of Idaho residents are Latino.

“We are the largest and fastest growing ethnic group in Idaho and have existed for several years, but the data show more than 5,000 vaccinated people. “” Said Margie Gonzalez, Executive Director of the agency. .. “That doesn’t seem right to me.”

State officials said the disagreement was due to several facts, including Latin Americans accounting for only 5% of the elderly and healthcare workers in the two main groups currently vaccinated in Idaho. It states that it is due to a factor.

The data released by the Idaho Ministry of Health on Monday was the first case in Idaho reporting the race and ethnicity of people vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine. Many other states have already publicly reported demographic data.

No racial and ethnic data have been reported for 118,927 people vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine in Idaho. Almost half of those who have been vaccinated so far. Similarly, ethnicity and race are known in only about 90,300 of the total 171,000 COVID-19 cases reported in the state.

State officials say people don’t need to tell vaccine providers about their race or ethnicity.

State epidemiologist Christine Hahn said different access is a “two” issue, from social barriers to vaccine access to Latin Americans who are not well represented by existing priority groups.

Hahn told reporters Tuesday that “low access to health care, communication and language barriers could result in low vaccination rates (among Latin Americans). I’m concerned. There is still a long way to go to improve the quality of vaccine demographic data.

“We are very much looking forward to starting access to the vaccine to more important workers later this month,” said Hahn, “there will be more qualifications for Hispanic peoples.” .. She also said the state vaccine advisory board would discuss stock plans on Friday.

Access to the COVID-19 vaccine for Latin Americans in Idaho reflects a broader trend both state and national.

“Across the 34 states reporting racial / ethnic immunization data, black and Hispanic people were vaccinated against cases and deaths and the total population. There is an almost consistent pattern of less. ” Kaiser Family Foundation Written on February 18th

Hispanics make up 19% of the US population, but according to Kaiser, only 9% of people vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States.

Health professionals and supporters, including Centers for Disease Control and PreventionHe says demographic data are needed to identify gaps in access to vaccines and develop strategies to address those gaps.

Barriers to vaccines

Latino Americans received a smaller share of Idaho’s limited virus shots, but they Infected with coronavirus at a higher rate Among other factors, Latin Americans are more important at the forefront of work and in food manufacturing plants than non-Latin Americans when the patient’s ethnicity is known and reported. It is due to the fact that it occurred.

Ida Horatino is underestimated in professionals, managers, and other jobs that are likely to be processed remotely, the Commission reported in the 2021 Hispanic Profile Data Book.

Luis Lagos, a community health worker at the Family Health Center, said many Latino Americans in Idaho are uninsured, about 23%, according to the committee.

“All vaccine providers in the region ask if they have insurance when booking a vaccine, because they know,” Lagos said. “And it may threaten Hispanics.”

Language is another barrier to accessing COVID-19 information in English. According to the committee, about one in four Idaho Latino Americans can’t speak English “very well.”

Lagos added that Latin Americans are more likely to work with little flexibility in taking vacations to schedule vaccines.

“They often prioritize working and eating for their families rather than vaccination,” Lagos said.

Pandemics are occurring nationwide Gap between technology and internet access Between the black and Latin communities and the white community. Gonzales said so did Latin Americans in Idaho. She said first-generation Latino Idaho probably don’t have a smartphone or can’t access a computer.

Aida Horatino — mainly a young population — Hospitalized for virus At a higher rate than whites in Idaho. However, Latin Americans are not infected with the virus at a higher rate than non-Latin Americans in Idaho. State health data Performance. 10% of deaths from COVID-19 in known ethnic states were Latino Americans.

Gonzales said the state wants to reach out to Latin rural families by reaching out to mobile vaccination clinics or faith-based communities.

Latin Americans are also worried about access to the vaccine, Lagos said, which could jeopardize immigration and family status.

“Many of the Hispanics here in Idaho are documented, but there could be one family member who isn’t,” he said. “They are worried that using public services like vaccines can endanger undocumented loved ones.”

Priority group disparity

The state’s first vaccine priority group is largely in line with national guidelines for injections, primarily with healthcare professionals and the elderly at the forefront. Of the 400,000 Idahos targeted for the shot, about 291,000 are 65 or older. However, Aidaho Hispanics are, on average, much younger than non-Hispanics. The state did not immediately know the number of Latin Americans currently vaccinated in Idaho.

“I think we need to encourage other priority groups to be included,” Gonzales said. “The strongest age group in the Latin community is under 25, so you can see why the community is left behind.”

In California Riverside County is starting to vaccinate agricultural workers Regardless of age or health.

In Idaho, Latin workers are more likely to work in the natural resources industry, including agriculture, and in manufacturing, including food processing, than non-Latin workers, according to Commission data. In Idaho, workers in these industries and grocery stores will be vaccinated starting March 15.