The Boston area, which suffered the most virus damage, has the lowest vaccination rate





The Boston district with the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates (East Boston, Mattapan, Dorchester) has tolerated several vaccines. Highest level coronavirus cases In the city, according to Newly released data From the Boston Public Health Commission. Conversely, areas with the highest vaccination rates, such as West Roxbury, South End, and Jamaica Plain, have had much lower infection rates since the outbreak of the pandemic. nVaccination data The cities scheduled to be published by the Health Commission each Monday are categorized by the race and ethnicity of the recipient, the neighborhood and age group, and the date of administration. City Health and Welfare Director Marty Martinez discusses data at a virtual roundtable on vaccine fairness on Tuesday, giving everyone in Boston access to vaccines, especially Latin residents suffering from COVID disproportionate I explained the city’s strategy for doing so. Black resident overestimated for 19 infections and death of COVID-19.

According to Martinez, the disparity in vaccination data in the neighborhood is partly Massachusetts current eligibility requirements. The vaccine is only available to people aged 65 and over or with two or more specific medical conditions, in addition to those who fall into Phase 1 of the state’s plan, such as healthcare professionals and first responders. He said the city would continue to monitor the data to identify gaps in access or acceptance of vaccines. “If you know Boston, you know your neighborhood [and] We know to some extent where many healthcare professionals and many first responders live, “Martinez said on Tuesday. “Currently, the areas that have been hit hardest by the population are also the areas with the least immunizations by the population,” he added. “So we want to make sure that the tendency is not who is vaccinated, but who is eligible. [and who’s not].. “ So As of February 23, Boston residents received nearly 96,000 initial doses, accounting for about 16% of the population aged 16 and over, according to the Health Commission. Boston citizens over the age of 75 are vaccinated at the highest rate based on that rate. The city’s population is about 60,700 times per 100,000 people. Lowest neighborhood Inoculation rates tend to be predominantly black and Latino. East Boston and Mattapan have the lowest initial doses of about 10,403 and 10,561 per 100,000 inhabitants, respectively, and the Dochester 02121 and 02125 ZIP codes (10,637 per 100,000), including Globe Hall, Uphams Corner and Jones Hill. Initial dose) follows. .. By comparison, West Roxbury, which is approximately 70% white, has the highest inoculation rates in the city, with an initial dose of just over 20,000 per 100,000. The South End and Jamaica Plain are also ranked in the neighborhood with the highest rates of initial dose per 100,000 people of approximately 19,900 and 18,900, respectively. The data show that white residents of Boston were vaccinated at the highest rate (16,215 initial vaccinations per 100,000 people) based on the proportion of the population. This is followed by Asian residents (15,115 initial doses per 100,000 people) and black residents (14,089 initial doses per 100,000 people). Latino populations have by far the lowest vaccination rate in the city, with 8,086 first vaccinations per 100,000 people. Alexandra Oliver-Davira, Executive Director of Sociedad Dratina, Member of Mayor Martin J. Walsh COVID-19 Health Inequality Task ForceAt a roundtable on Tuesday, relatively low Latin vaccination rates “speak a number of problems, including fear and distrust of many Latin immigrants’ governments that have deteriorated under former President Donald Trump’s administration. “. “You need to be familiar, you need to be online, and you need to know how to navigate things,” she said of the challenge of vaccination booking. She said that language is a barrier and transportation is also a barrier. “Not everyone can go anywhere in the city,” she added. Eighteen vaccination sites are open to the public in the city limits. According to Martinez, the city’s goal is to increase that number to 25. According to Martinez, the city takes four approaches. The first part of the strategy relies on mass vaccination sites such as the Reggie Lewis Center at Roxbury Community College. There, half of the reservations are reserved for community groups servicing immigrants and residents of color. The city also supports clinics for specific priority groups, small sites based nearby, and mobile vaccination units that provide shots to the most vulnerable population. Boston’s emergency medical services will pilot a mobile vaccination program at the Roxbury Housing Corporation building on Friday, Martinez said. The city is also planning a clinic in Mattapan on Monday, eventually servicing essential workers. According to Martinez, the city wants to open a second clinic for workers who are also essential to Dochester. “We believe that all four strategies are needed to vaccinate in a fair manner,” Martinez said.[and] This is to make sure that many people are vaccinated. “ Diana bread can be reached at [email protected].. Follow her on Twitter @DDpan..







