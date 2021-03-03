Health
Why skipping even one mammogram can be harmful to your health
- A new study found that skipping one scheduled mammogram could significantly increase a person’s risk of death.
- During the COVID-19 pandemic, many people were lagging behind regular mammograms due to access or concerns about COVID-19.
- According to experts, if you miss an upcoming mammogram, now is a good time to be screened.
Light is visible at the end of the COVID-19 pandemic tunnel, but experts immediately remind the public that COVID-19 is not over yet.
For many last year, it meant staying at home as much as possible and sometimes skipping regular health checks.
But experts say that being vigilant does not mean postponing regular health examinations, especially cancer screenings and women’s mammograms. A new study now finds that women who skip even one scheduled mammogram screening prior to breast cancer diagnosis may be at significantly higher risk of death.
Studies published in Journal RadiologyExamined data from approximately 550,000 women undergoing mammography screening in Sweden from 1992 to 2016. Women were divided into groups based on their participation in two recently scheduled screenings prior to cancer diagnosis. The data showed that those who participated in the two recent screenings had greater protection against cancer.
Mortality within 10 years of diagnosis of these participants was 50% lower. Breast cancer mortality was reduced by approximately 30% in women who participated in both, compared to women who participated in only one screening.
“This study shows that 50 percent of women died of breast cancer if they did not have a regular screening mammogram than women who had a regular screening mammogram. This is a large number. “. Dr. Christine Burn, Head of Breast Imaging at Lenox Hill Hospital, New York. “Regular screening mammography provides patients with the best opportunity to detect small invasive cancers before they spread to other parts of the body. This gives women screening mammography every year, not just years. That’s why it’s so important to get it. “
Dr. Alice PoliceThe Westchester Breast Surgery Area Director of the Northwell Institute for Health Cancer said the study helped answer the question “is it really important to skip one or two mammograms?”
“This direct link between mammogram deficiency and breast cancer mortality is largely missing from screening studies,” police said. “This important study highlights the power of mammography screening to reduce breast cancer mortality and improve women’s lives.”
However, 2020 was a completely different year. Many hospitals were flooded with COVID-19 patients and needed to suspend cancer screening and other medical procedures.
In addition, some people planning cancer screening may have been hesitant to undergo screening even if these options were available during the pandemic.
One study According to a July 2020 Massachusetts General Hospital, 22% of respondents were behind in breast cancer screening. Over 31% of people diagnosed with breast cancer reported treatment delays, and 9.3% reported treatment delays.
Early detection is essential to reduce the risk of death from breast cancer.
American Cancer Society We predict that more than 281,000 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women this year. Approximately 49,000 new cases of carcinoma in situ (CIS), a non-invasive, early form of breast cancer, are diagnosed. More than 44,000 breast cancer deaths are expected in 2021.
It is imperative for professionals and healthcare professionals to maintain a regularly scheduled mammogram, and clinics and hospitals are better equipped to keep patients safe from COVID-19. I want to let women know that.
“If you are a primary care physician, clinician, or healthcare provider, please provide the information,” he said. Dr. Vivian Bee, Dean of the Department of Breast Surgery and Oncology, New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, Associate Professor of Surgery at Weill Cornell Medicine. “Advise the patient not to skip the mammogram.”
She adds that people should remain vigilant and within the COVID-19 regulation when screened. This means wearing a mask, using hand sanitizers, and being socially separated.
“The New York Presbyterian Church has made changes to reduce the risk of COVID infection. One or two patients are scheduled at the same time. They are 6 feet apart in the waiting area. Equipment has been wiped out. Staff and faculty have the right PPE to reduce infections, “Bea added.
Hospitals and doctors’ facilities across the country are safe and have advanced precautions.
If you are worried, call the agency of your choice and ask what safety measures are in place.
One caveat is that Bea warns you. Many hospitals and clinics are overwhelmed by bookings because they are catching up with all the delayed mammograms. Therefore, it is important to work diligently on setting up that screening.
She also points out that the pandemic has affected the insurance of many women.
If a woman loses her job due to a pandemic, she may have lost her health insurance and may affect her ability to obtain a mammogram.
Bea recommends that you consider federal and state-wide programs that target specific state mammograms.
“If we engage with the community and help them in advance of their concerns, we delay fear. Help community leaders inform women that they need mammograms. I recommend it, “she said. “I really believe this is an effort to move forward. With the advent of COVID-19, breast cancer didn’t stop. Breast cancer won’t stop.”
..
