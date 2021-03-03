Why skipping even one mammogram can be harmful to your health

Share on Pinterest During the pandemic, getting a regularly scheduled mammogram became more difficult.Choja / Getty Images A new study found that skipping one scheduled mammogram could significantly increase a person’s risk of death.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many people were lagging behind regular mammograms due to access or concerns about COVID-19.

According to experts, if you miss an upcoming mammogram, now is a good time to be screened. Light is visible at the end of the COVID-19 pandemic tunnel, but experts immediately remind the public that COVID-19 is not over yet. For many last year, it meant staying at home as much as possible and sometimes skipping regular health checks. But experts say that being vigilant does not mean postponing regular health examinations, especially cancer screenings and women’s mammograms. A new study now finds that women who skip even one scheduled mammogram screening prior to breast cancer diagnosis may be at significantly higher risk of death.

Studies published in Journal RadiologyExamined data from approximately 550,000 women undergoing mammography screening in Sweden from 1992 to 2016. Women were divided into groups based on their participation in two recently scheduled screenings prior to cancer diagnosis. The data showed that those who participated in the two recent screenings had greater protection against cancer. Mortality within 10 years of diagnosis of these participants was 50% lower. Breast cancer mortality was reduced by approximately 30% in women who participated in both, compared to women who participated in only one screening. “This study shows that 50 percent of women died of breast cancer if they did not have a regular screening mammogram than women who had a regular screening mammogram. This is a large number. “. Dr. Christine Burn, Head of Breast Imaging at Lenox Hill Hospital, New York. “Regular screening mammography provides patients with the best opportunity to detect small invasive cancers before they spread to other parts of the body. This gives women screening mammography every year, not just years. That’s why it’s so important to get it. “ Dr. Alice PoliceThe Westchester Breast Surgery Area Director of the Northwell Institute for Health Cancer said the study helped answer the question “is it really important to skip one or two mammograms?” “This direct link between mammogram deficiency and breast cancer mortality is largely missing from screening studies,” police said. “This important study highlights the power of mammography screening to reduce breast cancer mortality and improve women’s lives.”

However, 2020 was a completely different year. Many hospitals were flooded with COVID-19 patients and needed to suspend cancer screening and other medical procedures. In addition, some people planning cancer screening may have been hesitant to undergo screening even if these options were available during the pandemic. One study According to a July 2020 Massachusetts General Hospital, 22% of respondents were behind in breast cancer screening. Over 31% of people diagnosed with breast cancer reported treatment delays, and 9.3% reported treatment delays. Early detection is essential to reduce the risk of death from breast cancer. American Cancer Society We predict that more than 281,000 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women this year. Approximately 49,000 new cases of carcinoma in situ (CIS), a non-invasive, early form of breast cancer, are diagnosed. More than 44,000 breast cancer deaths are expected in 2021.