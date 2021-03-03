Maricopa County brings COVID-19 vaccine to poorly serviced communities

The Maricopa County School of Public Health, in collaboration with the University of Arizona’s Mobile Health Unit, provided the COVID-19 vaccine to poorly serviced community members at Fillmore Gardens in downtown Phoenix on Tuesday.

Residents were deceived to be vaccinated under a canopy in the courtyard of Fillmore Gardens, a public housing run by the city for people over the age of 62 and people with disabilities.

Resident Santeyan Margarito, 64, said he noticed the program after seeing a note at the Fillmore Gardens community committee. He said he had previously struggled to apply for the vaccine elsewhere where online application was required, but was lucky to apply for the program with the help of a social worker.

“Everything went well,” Margarito said. “I will feel more comfortable, you know what I mean. I don’t know if I have it, but I have something and give it to someone I hate it. “

Marcy Flanagan, director of public health at Maricopa County, explained that the partnership arose from the need to extend immunization to communities that were not well serviced by previous immunization methods.

These previous methods created a central vaccination gap Race And Postal code..

According to Dr. Rebecca Sunenshine, Medical Director of Disease Control, the program is tracking and making vaccines available. Interactive map Check for vaccine delivery by zip code. This map will help you identify poorly serviced zip codes.

The agency said it had completed more than 40 similar events and had more than 40,000 vaccines from Wickenburg to Guadalupe to Gilbert.

The program works with community liaisons to connect with people

“Much of this work we do in these communities, whether it’s a faith-based leader or a well-known individual in those communities, works with leaders,” Flanagan said. Said. Together, they are working on the best way to vaccinate an individual.

These community liaisons not only help identify areas of need, but also provide transportation on the go, create signs, and educate the community about the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Jeffrey Hannah, clinical coordinator at the University of Arizona, the program leverages the trust built by mobile health units that have been working to provide healthcare services to underserved communities since 2016. ..

A member of the community said, “Because it was our team, it was easier to accept. Basically,” this is this vaccine “was the same face I had seen before. It’s not just “this is this vaccine”. “This is this vaccine. Let’s provide education on why you are taking it.” Why you are taking it is not only to protect yourself, but to protect your family. It’s to protect your community, and it’s really important, “Hannah said.

A single vaccine is used for those who have difficulty getting to the scene

According to Flanagan, the data provided by the Arizona Department of Health is from the state. Hybrid vaccination approach: In addition to key workers, vaccinate both civilians over the age of 55.

“We continue to target county-level front-line key workers with the vaccines we receive and are adopting an age-based approach across the state,” Flanagan said.

According to Flanagan, the new age-based approach is based on data showing that 80% of individuals in chronic health are over 45 years of age. “By age, we were able to actually catch people at the highest risk of hospitalization and death.”

Flanagan added that the target age group will continue to decline as it reaches 55% of the current target population. If 55% of the 55-64 age group are vaccinated, the next group will be people aged 45-54.

According to Sunenshine, the newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be used to vaccinate people who have difficulty reaching the vaccination site with a single dose.

“We use it to reach critical workers who are logistically difficult to reach twice, and in other situations people may be more temporary,” she says. I did.

Sunenshine advises those who are concerned about which vaccine to take, “any vaccine available is the best vaccine for you,” and “agrees to all three vaccines in all trials.” What it means is that it is 100% effective. To prevent hospitalization and death. “

