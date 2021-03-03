Researchers warn that mutations in SARS-CoV-2 in New York should be monitored

Researchers at the New York State Department of Health in the United States need to further monitor mutations in the B.1.526 strain of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), which has recently been prevalent in New York. It states.

The SARS-CoV-2 virus is the causative agent of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, continues to dominate the world and poses a threat to public health and the economy around the world.

Erica Lasek-Nesselquist et al. Not only acquire the E484K mutation, which is known to help the virus escape. Neutralizing antibodyThe B.1.526 strain already contains a D235G replacement that may help reduce it. Effectiveness of Neutralizing antibody.

Mutations in both E484K and D235G are present in a viral protein called spikes. This is the main surface structure that SARS-CoV-2 uses to bind and invade host cells.

As early in the infectious process, the spike’s receptor-binding domain (RBD) attaches to the host cell’s receptor angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2). This spike RBD-ACE2 interaction is the primary target of neutralizing antibodies after SARS-CoV-2 infection.

In addition, another mutation – S477N – occurs within the B.1.526 strain and is associated with increased ACE2 receptor binding affinity and resistance to neutralization by monoclonal antibodies.

Researchers say the combination of E484K, S477N, and D253G mutations that can lead to immune evasion requires further monitoring.

In recent months, some concerns have surfaced.

Several SARS-CoV-2 mutants of concern have emerged internationally in recent months. These include the B.1.1.7 variant identified in the United Kingdom in September 2020, the B.1.351 variant identified in South Africa in October 2020, and P.1 detected in Brazil in December 2020. Contains variants.

All three strains carry a series of mutations in the viral peplomer that are essential in the early stages of infection.

Relative frequency of SARS-CoV-2 strains with E484K mutation in New York. The number of SARSCoV-2 genomes assigned to the lineage containing E484K as a function of time. The strains included included at least one genome with the E484K mutation in the New York State dataset.

Mutants K417N and E484K found in B.1351 and P.1 are of particular concern as they significantly reduce the neutralizing activity of monoclonal antibodies. Convalescent plasma..

However, “although surveillance efforts are increasing in the United States, they have not yet met the recommended sequence of 5% of all COVID-19 cases to detect mutations before reaching high prevalence in the population.” Pata and the team said. ..

Changes in the frequency of B.1.526 and other strains in New York. The number of genomes assigned to select the SARS-CoV-2 lineage circulating in New York as a function of time. Only strains with 10 or more genomes were included from samples collected within the last 14 days.

What did the researchers do?

Pata et al. Analyzed mutations present in more than 10,000 SARS-CoV-2 genomes in New York cataloged by NextClade.

The team reports the emergence of an E484K mutation within the B.1.526 strain. It was 26 times more prevalent throughout New York State in just one month.

Increased frequency of B.1.526E484K variants in NYC metropolitan areas. Starting from the top left, each panel contains 7 days from 2020-12-16 to 2021-02-03, showing an increase in B.1.526 484K variants (red dots). The red dots are proportional to the total number of variants found in the area.

Researchers say that the E484 mutation is at the spike RBD (the interface with the ACE2 receptor), which may increase binding affinity and contribute to the already dramatically increased proportion of B.1.526484K mutants in New York. It states that there is.

“Other mutations present in B.1.526 may not explain the increase in infection,” the team wrote.

What about the mutations in D235G and S477N?

The B.1.526 lineage also contains five other amino acid substitutions in the peplomer protein. One of these substitutions, D253G, is an important residue that occurs in the “supersite” loop of the spike’s N-terminal domain (NTD) and interacts with most NTD targeting neutralizing antibodies. Therefore, this D235G mutation may help reduce the effectiveness of neutralizing antibodies.

B.1.526 Mutant residues in peplomer. Residues 452, 477, 484, and 501 are at or near the interface between RBD and the ACE2 receptor (left panel; PDB ID 6M17, Yan et al., 2020). Residue 253 is located in a small chaotic loop of NTD near the interface with neutralizing antibody 4A4 (right panel; PDB ID 7C2L, Chi et al., 2020). Diagram created using the PyMOL Molecular Graphics System v2.3.5 (Schrödinger, LLC).

In addition, another mutant S477N associated with increased ACE2 receptor binding affinity and resistance to antibody neutralization emerged within the B.1.526 strain.

Currently, the E484K and S477N spike variants currently make up the majority of B.1.526 cases, says Pata and colleagues.

“We will look at the emergence of new variants of the B.1.526 strain, including E484K or S477N mutations, in addition to the existing D253G changes,” they write.

Mutations helped make B.1.526 the fifth richest lineage

Researchers say these mutants now make up 81% of the B.1.526 SARS-CoV-2 genome in New York, making it the fifth most abundant strain since it was detected in mid-December. I will.

“The combination of E484K or S477N with the D253G mutations that can lead to immune evasion and the increased number of COVID-19 cases associated with these mutations requires further monitoring,” the team concludes.

