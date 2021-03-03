New study: software shows potential vaccine against influenza, probably coronavirus





New computer algorithms that can create influenza vaccines that respond widely to swine flu also provide a path to pan-influenza vaccines, and perhaps pan-influenza vaccines.Coronavirus The same is true for vaccines, according to a new treatise published in Nature Communications. The algorithm Epigraph has already been used to predict therapeutic HIV vaccine candidates and also shows promising potential as a vaccine against a wide variety of Ebola and Marburg viruses that protect against disease when tested in animal models. .. Studies have shown that vaccination of Epigraph-designed products has led to the development of strong cross-reactive antibody responses in mice. In pigs, it induced a strong cross-reactive antibody and T cell response. The study was conducted in collaboration with researchers at the University of Nebraska’s Nebraska Virology Center, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and Los Alamos National Laboratory. Working under the US Department of Energy, Los Alamos describes its position as an interdisciplinary research institute engaged in strategic science. On its website, Los Alamos cites the co-author of the new study, Computational Biologist Betkover: “We have developed an epigraph strategy for this type of problem. This tool creates a cocktail of vaccine antigens designed to maximize efficacy across a very diverse population.” Korber worked with her husband, James Theiler, a Fellow of Los Alamos to create the algorithm. She is said to say: “This action takes us one step closer to the swine flu virus vaccine. If another swine flu epidemic begins to spread to humans, it is expected that it will eventually be prepared with an effective and prompt response. However, this swine flu vaccine may also be useful in the veterinary environment. ”The immune response to the vaccine has shown a very promising range for a variety of viral variants. “The same basic principles could be applied to the development of pan-coronavirus vaccines that would enable a rapid vaccine response to future coronavirus interspecific jumps,” Korber said. The authors say that pigs are susceptible to the influenza viruses of pigs, birds, and humans, making them the perfect “mixture container” for the new reassorted influenza viruses.These new reassortant viruses are important Pandemic Possibility of zoonotic infections (pig-to-human transmission), as seen in the 2009 H1N1 swine flu pandemic. This study was supported by the National Institutes of Health. Los Alamos said the Biodefense and Emerging Infectious Disease (BEI) repository provided an influenza A virus isolation repository for the reagents used in the study. An open access study, Epigraph Hemagglutinin Vaccine Induces Widespread Cross-Reactive Immunity to Pig H3 Influenza Virus, Online www.nature.com/articles/s41467-021-21508-6.. Source: Los Alamos National Laboratory / US Department of Energy

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos