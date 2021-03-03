Lafayette Bishop recognizes the “moral concerns” of J & J vaccines

After the Archdiocese of New Orleans urged believers to avoid the Johnson & Johnson vaccine because of “moral concerns,” the Bishop of Lafayette asked the congregation to get a vaccine available if the vaccine was not available. Told.

The Johnson & Johnson Vaccine, approved by the US Food and Drug Administration last week, is a single-dose vaccine treatment that appears to be 72% effective among US study participants. Like the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, this vaccine is touted by healthcare professionals as safe and effective.

But the Archdiocese of New Orleans Make a statement On Monday afternoon, Johnson & Johnson Vaccine claims that it is “morally endangered because of the use of abortion-derived cell lines in the development, manufacture and testing of the vaccine.”

“We argue that the decision to get the COVID-19 vaccine, in consultation with health care providers, remains one of the individual’s consciences,” the parish said in a statement. “We also argue that the Church’s position will never diminish the misconduct of those who decide to use cell lines from abortion to make vaccines.”

A Johnson & Johnson spokeswoman said the vaccine did not contain fetal tissue.

“Our COVID-19 vaccine is an inactivated / non-infectious adenovirus vector (similar to the common cold virus) that encodes the” spike “(S) protein of the coronavirus,” Lisa Cannellos said in an email. “We use our designed cell line system to produce hundreds of millions of doses, enabling the rapid production of new viral vaccines to combat many of the most dangerous infections. I can.”

Bishop Lafayette J. Douglasdes Hotel acknowledged “moral concerns” about the vaccine in a statement Tuesday, but the congregation said that if it was not possible to choose, it would be necessary to obtain an available vaccine.

“Given our current situation and the need to protect ourselves and each other from this virus, my guidance to Lafayette parish followers accepts the vaccine created by Pfizer and Moderna as the first choice. That’s it, “he said in a statement. “But if you can only get the vaccine from Johnson & Johnson in a reasonable situation, you should feel free to get it for safety and the public good.”

Deshotel said he had spoken to Catholic healthcare professionals on the challenges of obtaining and distributing all three COVID-19 vaccines. He said he supported their policy of giving vaccines “as is”.

“Repeat, as mentioned in the first letter to the parish, all members of the Lafayette parish are mindful of this moral assessment when making decisions when the coronavirus vaccine becomes available. It is advisable to stay at the Deshotel said.

A health official from Oshner said in a phone call to the media on Monday that he was concerned about the instructions from the Archdiocese of New Orleans.they Encourages people in Louisiana to get the vaccines that are available To them first.

“All of these vaccines have been shown in clinical trials to prevent death from COVID,” infectious disease specialist Dr. Catherine Baumgarten said in a press conference Monday. “We want to ensure that anyone who is vaccinated will get the vaccine available.”

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is the third vaccine approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for an emergency use authorization to prevent death and hospitalization associated with COVID-19. Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna were approved in December.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine uses adenovirus that is not infectious. It carries DNA to the body, and then the body produces a response to it to develop immunity, Baumgarten said. It does not have the same cryopreservation requirements as the Pfizer and Modana vaccines and can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 3 months.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, COVID-19 has killed more than 9,600 people in Louisiana since the pandemic broke out last March.

