



OSWEGO — Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced on Tuesday, March 2, that 33 additional residents had tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the cumulative total of positive cases to 6,340 since the county began monitoring COVID-19 in March 2020. Currently, there are 123 active positive cases. Huang said he was concerned that the data showed that the virus was still active in the community. "Looking at the data for the last three months, we can see that the proportion of new positive cases decreased in February," he said. "Nevertheless, the 7-day cumulative number in February was much higher than in the pre-vaccination period in October 2020." He explained: "At that time, the innate immunity rate of our community was about 0.5%. We started vaccination in January. In February 2021, our community reached an innate immunity rate of over 5% and the population Over 10% have been vaccinated. If innate and vaccinated immunity were working in our community, the number of cases in 7 days should be significantly reduced, but that has not yet been seen. "This means that the virus remains very active in our community," he concludes. "We all need to continue to implement precautions. Encourage residents to wear face masks, stay socially distant, wash their hands frequently, and avoid non-essential gatherings." This report is current as of March 2, 3:00 pm. Total-Number of currently active positive cases: 123 The numbers below are cumulative since the county began monitoring COVID-19 in March 2020. These are updated on weekdays to indicate new cases or changes. Those released will not be removed from the current total. Total of tests performed: 153,087 Total-Total of negative results: 144,604 Total-Number of positive cases: 6,340 Total-Number of positive cases released: 6,128 Total deaths reported by the New York State Department of Health: 89 Total-Number of people in quarantine / quarantine: 319 A partnership between the Oswego County Health Department and Pulaski Urgent Care provides free COVID-19 rapid testing in various parts of the county. Tests are offered to people who live and work in Oswego County. So far, mobile units have visited sites in Central Square, Hannibal and Oswego. Additional sites and details will be announced at the time of the final decision. The Oswego County Health Department administers vaccines to eligible groups in the most efficient way possible. Weatherup president should remind residents that the virus is widespread throughout the county and assume that people can be infected with COVID-19 anywhere in central New York. "I urge all residents to protect themselves every time they go out into public." Recent public obscene locations can be found on page COVID-19 of the Health Department. health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19.. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or dyspnea, myalgia, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated tremors with chills, gastrointestinal disorders, and loss of new taste or odor.

