Nanoparticle-delivered COVID-19 vaccine shows benefits, clinical trials show

Researchers at the Cleveland Clinic’s Global Center for Pathogen Research and Human Health have developed a potential new nanoparticle delivery COVID-19 vaccine that has shown strong efficacy in preclinical disease models.

A Eurek Alert According to the report, the survey results released by mBio (Development of spike receptor binding domain nanoparticles as vaccine candidates for SARS-CoV-2 infection in ferrets), The vaccine produces strong neutralizing antibodies in the preclinical prototype, prevents infection, and causes disease symptoms during exposure to SARS-CoV-2, a coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Showed to prevent.

Another reason for the early appeal of this vaccine candidate is that it may be thermostable. This means it’s easier to transport and store than the currently licensed COVID-19 vaccine, as shown in the Global News YouTube video below.

The combination of intramuscular and intranasal immunity showed stronger shielded immunity and faster viral clearance compared to intramuscular immunity alone.

Delivery of antigens via nanoparticles

According to the director of Global Center for Human Health and Pathogen Research, Jae Jung, PhD, and co-author of the study, this COVID-19 candidate delivers antigens that stimulate the immune response via nanoparticles brought out from ferritin, a protein found in almost every organism. doing.

Such proteins, added by co-lead authors, are attractive biomaterials for vaccines and drug delivery for several reasons, including the need for tight temperature control.

Kim Do-Kyun, a graduate student in Dr. John’s lab and co-lead author of the study, said that this is a challenge that research authors are currently experiencing in national distribution initiatives, both shipping and storage. Said that the restrictions would be significantly relaxed. Graduate students added that it was also advantageous for distribution to developing countries.

Another advantage of this protein nanoparticle is that it provides stronger immunity at lower doses compared to traditional protein subunit vaccines as a minimization of cell damage and protection from other diseases such as influenza. included.

Ferritin nanoparticles

The research group’s vaccine uses ferritin nanoparticles to transport small weakened fragments from the region of the SARS-CoV-2 peplomer that selectively binds to the human entry point of the virus. Such fragments are also known as RBDs or receptor binding domains.

Basically, when SARS-CoV-2 RBD binds to angiotensin converting enzyme 2 or the human protein ACE2, the virus can invade the host cell and initiate replication.

The authors of the study tested COVID-19 vaccine candidates in a ferret model. disease.. This model better reflects the human immune response and disease development than other models used in preclinical studies.

Recognized as the primary authority on virology and virus-induced cancer, Dr. Jung previously developed the world’s first COVID-19 ferret. This finding has significantly advanced research into the transmission and spread of SARS-CoV-2.

Initial dose administered

In this study, researchers administered the initial dose of the vaccine candidate, followed by two boosters 14 and 28 days later.

One group was vaccinated intramuscularly and another group was vaccinated both intramuscularly and intranasally.

Following the second boost, all vaccination models produced strong neutralizing antibodies. This suggests that repeated exposure to the RBD antigen successfully prepared the immune system to fight the virus quickly.

A few days later, 31 days after the second boost, specifically the first vaccination, the study authors exposed the model to high SARS-CoV-2 levels.

Protection from clinical symptoms and pulmonary dysfunction

Similar report from Medical Xpress Compared to the placebo group vaccinated with adjuvant only, the group vaccinated with the RBD nanoparticle vaccine was identified as being more protected from infection-related clinical symptoms and lung dysfunction.

Research results suggest that vaccine candidates helped stop infection and severe illness. The combination of intramuscular and intranasal immunity showed stronger shielded immunity and faster viral clearance compared to intramuscular immunity alone.

Both were substantially more effective than injections with adjuvant alone. Further research is essential to elucidate the mechanisms behind these different benefits.

Check out more news and information about COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) (# If there is no character limit, add parentheses when it first appears Science Times.