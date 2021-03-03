Potential HIV breakthroughs can also play a role in the fight against COVID-19

Scientists have identified a group of people who are infected but do not show viral levels of HIV. Now they want to take advantage of their ability to fight the virus and turn it into a better cure, and perhaps a cure.

A huge number of people in the Democratic Republic of the Congo are infected with HIV, but some groups have not shown it.

Dr. Mary Rogers is Abbott’s Chief Scientist.

“In fact, we’ve found a large number of patients who don’t even have the virus to sequence,” she said.

Abbott scientists have been tracking the virus that causes AIDS in 45 countries since 1985. A total of 76 million people are infected, 38 million are currently infected with HIV, and 26 million live in Africa.

And there lives a super fighter where no virus is detected.

“We found that about 4% of people living with HIV in the Democratic Republic of the Congo are naturally infected with HIV without taking medication,” Rodgers said.

What’s in their DNA that boosts their immunity? That is the next focus of research.

“We have so many people that we can track and understand why they are unique and see clear trends that can be easily converted to new treatments and vaccines,” she said. Told. “This could be a breakthrough if these people could potentially teach us how to control HIV.”

In addition to the amazing discoveries, there was a disturbing one identified last year – a new variant of HIV. Like most viruses, it mutated. And that means the quest for a cure is much more pressing.

“There is a sense of urgency to find a new treatment,” Rogers said. “And we may learn about some through this wonderful group of people.”

The quest is similar to the desperate search for answers in the current pandemic battle SARS-CoV-2.

“I learned what I learned about how to detect different HIV strains in a single diagnostic test. Now I know how to test the SARS-CoV-2 that connects everything. We are looking at it now. Many variants, “Rogers said. The virus never stops, and we never stop. You need to be vigilant to see which strains are circulating and use those samples and sequences to ensure that diagnostic tests continue to work. “

Working together was the key. Collaboration has created answers and hopes in the fight between the virus that first appeared on stage in the 1980s and the virus that ruined our lives in 2020.

“By creating diagnostic tests very quickly and producing vaccines, the scientific community has the ability to respond as quickly as the scientific community, and in some cases some therapies where antibodies are used. It’s really great to see if we responded quickly, “Rogers said. “So I’m very optimistic that everything we do will help significantly reduce the number of Covid cases.”

Global research on viruses is on the rise. He then returns to the lab to study what appears to be immune to HIV infection and what is asymptomatic for COVID-19. It is science that makes the real difference to survive.