Health
Potential HIV breakthroughs can also play a role in the fight against COVID-19
Scientists have identified a group of people who are infected but do not show viral levels of HIV. Now they want to take advantage of their ability to fight the virus and turn it into a better cure, and perhaps a cure.
A huge number of people in the Democratic Republic of the Congo are infected with HIV, but some groups have not shown it.
Dr. Mary Rogers is Abbott’s Chief Scientist.
“In fact, we’ve found a large number of patients who don’t even have the virus to sequence,” she said.
Abbott scientists have been tracking the virus that causes AIDS in 45 countries since 1985. A total of 76 million people are infected, 38 million are currently infected with HIV, and 26 million live in Africa.
And there lives a super fighter where no virus is detected.
“We found that about 4% of people living with HIV in the Democratic Republic of the Congo are naturally infected with HIV without taking medication,” Rodgers said.
What’s in their DNA that boosts their immunity? That is the next focus of research.
“We have so many people that we can track and understand why they are unique and see clear trends that can be easily converted to new treatments and vaccines,” she said. Told. “This could be a breakthrough if these people could potentially teach us how to control HIV.”
In addition to the amazing discoveries, there was a disturbing one identified last year – a new variant of HIV. Like most viruses, it mutated. And that means the quest for a cure is much more pressing.
“There is a sense of urgency to find a new treatment,” Rogers said. “And we may learn about some through this wonderful group of people.”
The quest is similar to the desperate search for answers in the current pandemic battle SARS-CoV-2.
“I learned what I learned about how to detect different HIV strains in a single diagnostic test. Now I know how to test the SARS-CoV-2 that connects everything. We are looking at it now. Many variants, “Rogers said. The virus never stops, and we never stop. You need to be vigilant to see which strains are circulating and use those samples and sequences to ensure that diagnostic tests continue to work. “
Working together was the key. Collaboration has created answers and hopes in the fight between the virus that first appeared on stage in the 1980s and the virus that ruined our lives in 2020.
“By creating diagnostic tests very quickly and producing vaccines, the scientific community has the ability to respond as quickly as the scientific community, and in some cases some therapies where antibodies are used. It’s really great to see if we responded quickly, “Rogers said. “So I’m very optimistic that everything we do will help significantly reduce the number of Covid cases.”
Global research on viruses is on the rise. He then returns to the lab to study what appears to be immune to HIV infection and what is asymptomatic for COVID-19. It is science that makes the real difference to survive.
Suggest a fix
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]