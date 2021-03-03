Connect with us

Health

How the SARS-CoV-2 protein affects vascular function

Avatar

Published

1 min ago

on

By


Since coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues to spread, it is presumed that it is also a vascular disease. Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) affects the body across the respiratory tract, causing a variety of symptoms and complications.

Researchers at Tel Aviv University sought to identify how certain SARS-CoV-2 proteins affect the vascular system. They found that 70% of SARS-CoV-2 proteins affect vascular permeability, specifically targeting endothelial cells.

Survey published on preprint server medRxiv*, It is possible to identify and isolate how each SARS-CoV-2 protein independently affects the endothelial response and directly measure endothelial function.

Effect of SARS-CoV-2 protein on endothelial cells. A sketch showing the major organs affected by SARS-CoV-2. Structure and gene composition of bSARS-CoV-2.

SARS-CoV-2 and vascular system

COVID-19 causes serious illness in high-risk populations such as the elderly and those with comorbidities.Often severe illness Cytokine storm, Vascular dysfunction, progressive lung injury, and coagulation.

SARS-CoV-2 affects several important organs such as lungs, heart, kidneys and blood vessels through pathological effects on endothelial cells.

In previous studies, COVID-19 can cause serious illness. After the initial viral infection stage, about 30% of 40 hospitalized patients develop severe illness with progressive lung injury and a severe immune response. As a result, other complications such as hypoxia in the blood and cytokine storms were observed. These led to heart and kidney damage.

Many of these conditions were associated with increased coagulation and vascular dysfunction. It is believed that COVID-19 is not only a respiratory illness, but may also be a vascular disease. It causes leakage of the vascular barrier and increased expression of von Willebrand factor (VWF), leading to increased coagulation, inflammation and cytokine release.

Changes in the endothelial barrier of blood vessels can be due to several factors. First, it can be the result of direct effects on endothelial cells, causing dermatitis and endothelial dysfunction. Second, it can be due to lysis and death of endothelial cells.

Third, it may be due to the sequestration of human angiotensin converting enzyme 2 (hACE2) by a viral protein that stimulates the kallikrein-bradykinin renin-angiotensin pathway and promotes vascular permeability.

Finally, an overreaction of the immune system that results in a combination of immune cells and neutrophils. This produces reactive oxygen species, inflammatory cytokines, and vasoactive molecules.

In addition, hyaluronic acid deposition causes changes in endothelial binding, increasing vascular permeability, leakage, and coagulation.

the study

The SARS-CoV-2 genome encodes 29 proteins, contributes to disease signs and symptoms, and endothelial complications are unknown.

To determine the effect of these proteins on endothelial cells, the team cloned and expressed 26 of these proteins into human cells, especially human umbilical vein endothelial cells (HUVEC). They observed the endothelial response to overexpression of each protein.

The team found that 70% of these proteins stimulated significant changes in endothelial permeability. Specifically, the proteins nsp2, nsp5_c145a (catalyzed mutant of nsp5), and nsp7 reduced CD31, called platelet endothelial cell adhesion molecule 1 (PECAM-1). It is believed to be a sensitive and specific marker of vascular differentiation. They also increase von Willebrand factor expression and interleukin-6 (IL-6), suggesting endothelial dysfunction.

In addition, the team applied protein-protein interaction (PPI) network analysis to predict endothelial proteins affected by viral proteins. They used the PPI model to determine the role of each protein in other tissues affected by SARS-CoV-2.

Overall, this study identified the most dominant viral proteins that influence the physiological response of the virus. The team believes that this study provides better insight into the mechanism by which the vascular system responds to SARS-CoV-2 infection. From there, the team recommends that the findings may serve as the basis for drug development targeting identified proteins.

The virus has spread to 192 countries and territories and has infected more than 114 million people, so finding an effective drug is essential. The virus kills 2.54 million people worldwide.

The country with the highest number of cases includes the United States, which has 28.71 million cases. India, 11.12 million cases. In Brazil, there are 10.64 million cases.

*Important Notices

medRxiv Publish preliminary scientific reports that should not be considered definitive as they are not peer-reviewed, guide clinical practice / health-related behaviors, and should not be treated as established information.

Source:

Journal reference:

..

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



Pictures Credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: