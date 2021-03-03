5 times a day: 2 fruits and 3 vegetables a day that extend life expectancy





Eating fruits and vegetables daily is known to be good for our health

However, the optimal daily dose for maintaining good health was uncertain.

New research suggests that eating two fruits and five vegetables can extend your overall life expectancy It is widely known that a diet rich in fruits and vegetables is good for overall health as it helps prevent cancer and cardiovascular disease. However, until recently the optimal amount for maintaining good health was uncertain. these days Survey Published in the journal circulation To assess the relationship between mortality and fruit and vegetable intake, we analyzed data from two studies (a nurse health survey and a follow-up of health care professionals). Comparison of mortality risk and fruit and vegetable intake “Groups like the American Heart Association recommend serving fruits and vegetables 4-5 times a day, but consumers define optimal daily intakes of fruits and vegetables, such as recommended amounts. And you may receive inconsistent messages about what foods to include and what to avoid, ”explained lead researcher Dong D. Wang. In two studies, Wang and his colleagues tracked more than 100,000 participants for up to 30 years and tracked detailed information about their diet. The team also collected data from 24 other cohort studies and focused on fruit and vegetable intakes from 1.9 million participants (from 29 countries). Some fruits and vegetables that are more beneficial than others After analyzing the study, researchers found that eating 5 servings of fruits and vegetables, or 2 fruits and 5 vegetables a day, had the lowest risk of death. This means that, based on research, eating two fruits and three vegetables a day is associated with an increase in life expectancy. However, researchers also found that not all fruits and vegetables offer the same benefits: although starchy vegetables and fruit juices were not associated with a reduced risk of death, Leafy vegetables, fruits and vegetables high in beta-carotene and vitamin C (carrots and citrus fruits) are associated with the benefits mentioned in the study. “Analysis of two cohorts of men and women in the United States yielded results similar to those of 26 cohorts worldwide, confirming the biological validity of our findings. It suggests that the findings can be applied to a wider population, “Wang said. Ann Thorndike, Chair American Heart Association Nutrition Committee An associate professor at Harvard Medical School in Boston said: “This study provides strong evidence of the lifelong benefits of eating fruits and vegetables and suggests a target amount to consume daily for ideal health. Fruits and vegetables are found in most diets and It’s a naturally packaged source of nutrients in light meals and is essential for keeping our minds and bodies healthy. “ Image credit: Pexels

