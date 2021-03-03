US discontinues plasma transfusion trials for COVID patients





Credit: Citrix / CC0 public domain

US health experts said Tuesday that they would discontinue clinical trials of convalescent plasma in patients with mild to moderate COVID symptoms after preliminary results showed no benefit from treatment. In a trial that began in August, more than 500 people went to the emergency room but did not need to be hospitalized. The people selected for the study also had Risk factor Obesity, etc. High blood pressure, Diabetes or heart problems. Some of them were treated —plasma From those who had COVID and overcame it, and others got a placebo. Doctors looked at the number of people who needed additional care, complete hospitalization, or died within 15 days of receiving treatment. An independent group of experts has determined that convalescent plasma interventions do no harm, but are unlikely to benefit patients, the National Institutes of Health said. Convalescent plasma is the liquid portion of blood from a recovered COVID patient. Contains antibodies that the body produces after infection. A study conducted in India in late October and published in a medical journal BMJ He said the effect of the treatment was limited. It did not reduce mortality or prevent people with moderate COVID symptoms from developing serious cases. According to the NIH, more than 100,000 people have been treated in the United States since the pandemic began, and more people are being treated elsewhere in the world. In late August, at the continued request of then-President Donald Trump, the US Food and Drug Administration urgently granted plasma transfusions from recovered COVID patients to those hospitalized with the disease. Steven Hahn, then head of the FDA, said he admitted the mistake in a press conference with Trump and quoted numbers that overestimated the benefits of treatment. The FDA recently restricted emergency permits to the following uses: plasma Only patients who use high concentrations of antibodies and are hospitalized in the early stages of COVID or have limited ability to produce antibodies. Follow the latest news about the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) © 2021 AFP Quote: US: COVID patients obtained on March 3, 2021 from https: //medicalxpress.com/news/2021-03-halts-trials-plasma-transfusions-covid.html (March 3, 2021) Discontinue the plasma transfusion test This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for fair transactions for personal investigation or research purposes. The content is provided for informational purposes only.

