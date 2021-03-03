The use of smartphones can make your child more analytical





Today, many children are crazy about mobile phones. How many times have you come across a toddler sticking to your smartphone screen while eating? This is fashionable and the responsibility lies entirely with the parent. After all, if your child is throwing a tantrum or needs some entertainment, it’s an easy way. However, this can have serious implications. A new study from Eotvos Lorand University (ELTE) in Budapest, Hungary, shows that digital devices change the way children perceive the world. Researchers have found that preschoolers who frequently use tablets and mobile devices tend to miss forests because of trees. Whether or not you see forests and trees usually depends on the person, but the main attention mode is to focus first on the whole and then on the details. This is the same as children. Or so it was ever. Read again- COVID-19 Children’s Teeth Health During a Pandemic: Protect Your Children’s Teeth with Tips Don’t focus too much on the big picture Kids using mobile devices like Smartphones and tablets This skill is different because it tends to focus on the details rather than the big picture. This is what the research found.journal Computer in human behavior I have published this study. According to researchers, focusing on the big picture helps to recognize the world not only as a collection of unrelated places, but also in a meaningful and consistent pattern. They say they handle global patterns automatically, even if they intend to pay attention only to the details. Read again- Here are four reasons why you shouldn’t take your smartphone with you. You can change the focus in just 6 minutes of a video game For research purposes, researchers recruited preschoolers regardless of whether they were using mobile devices. They investigated whether short games on tablets cause short-term, detailed-focused attention.After studying them, they found only 6 minutes playing with balloon shooting Video game It was enough to provoke a detailed focused attention style in a series of tasks. In contrast, children playing non-digital games (whac-a-mole games) showed a typical global focus. Read again- Self-control children are more likely to grow up and become healthy adults: Here’s how to teach your child self-control: The effect may not be bad, but they are different, experts say The results show that the type of experience the children encounter is very important, as the brain is very plastic at this age. Therefore, such large-scale early exposure can have significant long-term consequences. The atypical attention style of mobile users’ children is not necessarily bad, but it is certainly different and this cannot be ignored. These kids probably need a new way of presenting materials. It may boost analytic thinking As researchers have pointed out, people who pay attention to detail are familiar with analytic thinking, but less creative and weak. Social skills.. Therefore, if this trend does not change, it is possible that there will be more scientific thinkers and fewer artistic or social thinkers among the new generation of children, which will probably change the world we live in. Let’s do it. (With input from IANS) Release date: March 3, 2021 1:40 pm







