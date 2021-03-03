Jump into Alzheimer’s disease and dementia deaths reported during a pandemic

Ron Peterson, 82, died at a nursing home in Villa Maria about a week after being infected with the COVID-19 virus the day after Thanksgiving.

His daughter, Julie Kloster, said he had a fever.

He wasn’t coughing, but he was oxygenated, not eating or drinking, and slept most of the time.

Despite the visit restrictions, his family was able to meet him before he died.

“In my mind, he hears our voice and feels like he knew we were there with some ability,” Kloster said.

Ron’s 57-year-old wife, Karen Peterson, said she has been working on dementia and earlier Parkinson’s disease since at least 2015.

Kloster said her dad hates what’s happening to his brain and body.

“So there was a kind of blessing to me that he was free, he finished all this,” she said.

Fargo’s Ron and Karen Peterson are shown in this dateless photo. Ron Peterson, who suffered from dementia and Parkinson’s disease, died in November 2020 after being infected with COVID-19.Special to the forum

During the pandemic, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to monitor “excessive deaths” or deaths above what is considered the average over a period of time.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, analysis of the data shows an increase in deaths in people with degenerative brain disease.

In North Dakota, the number of deaths from Alzheimer’s disease and dementia in 2020 increased by nearly 12%, well above all disease categories reported by the CDC.

“Unfortunately, I don’t know why,” said Nikki Wegner, program manager for the Alzheimer’s Association in western North Dakota.

Among the other states in the region, Montana increased such deaths by nearly 18%, and Minnesota and South Dakota increased by 11.6% and 10.1%, respectively.

Arizona and Nevada reported the most dramatic increases, with deaths from Alzheimer’s disease and dementia increasing by 30.4% and 29.7% in 2020.

For reference, dementia is a comprehensive term for memory, language, problem solving, and other loss of thinking ability that is so severe that it interferes with daily life.

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common cause of dementia, Wegner said.

To date, there are 15,000 Alzheimer’s disease patients in North Dakota.

According to the report, that number is expected to increase by 6.7% to 16,000 by 2025. 2021 Alzheimer’s disease facts and figures Report.

According to the report, the number of residents working as unpaid family caregivers in North Dakota is estimated to be 19,000, for a total unpaid care of $ 521 million.

People with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19, Wegner said.

She said that if they live away from home, being isolated from their loved ones due to visitor restrictions could accelerate their decline.

The pandemic was also difficult for the caregiver.

Even families who normally provide breaks to their primary caregivers do not come very often, as everyone is careful not to spread the virus.

“The person is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, which is really rewarding and can have a huge impact on someone’s health and well-being,” Wegner said.

Mel and Lisa Millsap in Minot, North Dakota are shown in this dateless photo. Lisa was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease in 2015.Special to the forum

The Minot man and his wife are among those trying to overcome the difficulties.

Lisa Millsap, 60, was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease at age 55.

Her 41-year-old husband, Mel Millsap, is trying everything he can to continue taking care of her at home.

Before the pandemic, Lisa was able to do some things herself, such as bathing and eating.

Mel and Lisa Millsap are shown on their wedding day.Special to the forum

She participated in an adult program at Minott’s Memory Care Facility during the day, but Mel was able to stay with her at night.

The opportunity is no longer available, mainly because her condition has deteriorated.

“Today she needs all the help,” Millsap said.

He took time from his job as a mechanic at Minot Air Force Base to fill the gap.

But now he has put together a small team of caregivers, including Lisa’s sister and granddaughter, and said he is approaching returning to work full-time.

Mel tells people that it’s difficult for caregivers, but it’s incomparable to what Lisa deals with.

Ron Peterson can be seen with his grandson Harry Peterson. Ron Peterson, who suffered from dementia and Parkinson’s disease, died in November 2020 after being infected with COVID-19.Special to the forum

Prior to Ron Peterson’s diagnosis of dementia, his family began to notice small things.

The grandchildren of Peterson, an avid hunter and outdoor man, noticed that he stumbled into the field.

Peterson, who can fix anything, began to struggle with simple repairs.

Karen Peterson wanted to take care of her husband at home, but refused to eat or take medicine and began to fall.

“Dementia can rob people or make them unaware of who they are,” said her daughter Julie.

Millsap said it’s important to realize that you’re not alone, but someone else can help you.

“It’s not just asking them if they need help … they show up, roll up their sleeves and try to do something to help them,” he said.

The Alzheimer’s Association advises long-term care facility residents and staff to receive the COVID vaccine when provided.

Alz.org/covid19 also provides resources to protect people with dementia during a pandemic and a 24/7 helpline 800.272.3900.

