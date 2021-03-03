Health
Mask-up after vaccination with COVID-19, social distance
As more and more people in the United States receive the coronavirus vaccine daily, you may want to be vigilant.
It’s not that fast, experts say.
As vaccines work for more and more people, it is imperative to stick to safety precautions while data is being collected.
“When learning how the COVID-19 vaccine works in real-world situations, it’s important to continue to use all the tools that can help stop this pandemic,” the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website reads. I’m out.
These measures are the same as those recommended by the CDC throughout the pandemic.
- Cover your nose and mouth with a mask to keep at least 6 feet away from non-family members.
- Avoid crowds and poorly ventilated areas.
- And frequent hand washing.
Whether you’re heading for the first shot or waiting for the second shot, here’s what the experts expect and how to keep you and the people around you safe.
Have you been completely vaccinated?Consider these risks
Both the Moderna vaccine and the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine require two doses to be fully effective. The first dose can boost your immunity, but it is important to stick to wearing a mask, social distance and hand washing.
Vaccines currently approved for use in the United States are very effective, but they are at risk of infection even after being completely vaccinated. Two doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine reduce the risk of developing symptomatological COVID-19 by about 95%, according to a large study.
Fauci: Get the COVID-19 vaccine even if you have to wear a mask
Research is increasingly suggesting that it is unlikely, but it is possible Vaccinated people can still get the virus, Even if they don’t get sick themselves.
“That’s why we want people to continue to wear masks despite being vaccinated,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, a top US infectious disease expert.
Researchers and experts are also working to determine how effective current vaccines are against new variants of the virus.Moderna, Pfizer and other vaccine developers Actively working to fight new strains..
New strain:Moderna begins testing a new COVID-19 vaccine to combat the first viral variant found in South Africa
What to do between the first shot and the second shot
As of Tuesday, more than 76 million people in the United States have been vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine. CDC data shows.. Approximately one-third of those people received both doses.
In Tennessee, 1.4 million doses are shy, of which about 468,000 are the second dose.
Pfizer vaccine is recommended for at least 3 weeks or 21 days between injections. The Moderna vaccine is recommended for 1 month or 28 days. The CDC recommends that the second dose be as close to the day as possible, but it cannot be earlier.
“However, if desired, the second dose can be given up to 6 weeks (42 days) after the first dose,” said the CDC website.
It is also important to remember that it may take a week or two for the vaccine to be fully effective after the final dose. Your local clinic or healthcare provider will give you specific instructions on what to expect after your shot.
“After vaccination, it takes time for the body to build protection,” the CDC website said.
roll out:FDA Approves Johnson & Johnson Single-Dose COVID-19 Vaccine
FDA has granted an emergency use authorization for the vaccine Developed on Saturday by Johnson & Johnson’s company Janssen Pharma. All you need is one shot, which will be available in the US this week and production is expected to increase by the end of June. President Joe Biden said the vaccine news showed “there is light at the end of the tunnel,” but there is still work to be done.
“This fight isn’t over yet,” Biden said on Saturday. “Celebrating today’s news, I urge all Americans to keep washing their hands, staying socially distant, and wearing masks. As I said many times, new varieties spread. Things can get worse over time, and the current improvements can be reversed. “
How bad are the side effects of the vaccine?
According to the CDC, side effects can affect daily life, but should disappear in a few days.
Pain and swelling at the injection site are common. Applying a clean and cool washcloth will help. You can also relieve pain by using your arms and exercising.
You may have a fever, chills, malaise, or a headache. According to the CDC, if you have a fever, it is important to rehydrate and wear light clothing.
Over-the-counter medications such as ibuprofen and aspirin can relieve pain, but first consult your doctor to see if they can be used. The CDC also warns against taking anything before vaccination to prevent side effects, as it can affect the effectiveness of the vaccine.
Have you considered skipping the second dose due to side effects? It’s not the best plan.
“Even if there are side effects after the first injection, take the second injection unless the vaccination provider or doctor tells you not to take the second injection,” says the CDC.
When can I get back to normal?
In the United States, which has been a year since the pandemic changed our way of life, many are asking when it will return to normal or when such things will be possible.
A short answer? It’s a little too early to tell, but we’re heading in the right direction.
According to experts, life will not return to normal until the national infection rate drops further. Infection and hospitalization rates have fallen sharply since their peak around January 10, but are still above their peak last summer. Currently, about 70,000 people in the United States are infected with COVID-19 daily.
The CDC knows exactly what is safe and what is not for vaccinated people. Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, said it is possible to carefully return to some activities after vaccination.
He emphasized the need to continue preventative measures such as wearing masks, increasing social distance and washing hands.
“Keep in mind until the whistle blows, or until you have scientific information that the vaccine prevents not only the disease but also the infection,” Schaffner said.
USA Today contributed to this story.
Find reporter Rachel Wegner on [email protected] or Twitter @rachelannwegner..
