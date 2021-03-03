What if a person is infected with two variants at the same time?

Connect with us

Brazilian scientist Recently reported Two people were simultaneously infected with the virus that causes two different variants of SARS-CoV-2, COVID-19. This coinfection did not appear to affect the severity of the patient’s illness, and both recovered without the need for hospitalization.

This is one of the few such cases recorded with SARS-CoV-2, and although the study has not yet been published in a scientific journal, scientists have said Multiple strains With other respiratory viruses such as influenza. This raises questions about how these viruses can interact in infected individuals and what they mean to generate new variants.

The virus is a master of evolution, constantly mutating in every cycle of replication and creating new variants. Selective host pressures, such as the immune response, also facilitate these adaptations. Most of these mutations do not have a significant effect on the virus. However, anything that benefits the virus, for example by increasing its ability to replicate or evade the immune system, is a source of concern and needs to be closely monitored.

The development of these mutations depends on the error-prone replication mechanism used by the virus. RNA viruses such as influenza and hepatitis C produce a relatively large number of errors each time they replicate. As a result,Quasi-species“” Is a group of viruses, each with a related but not identical sequence, such as a swarm of viruses. Interactions with the host cell and immune system determine the relative frequency of individual mutants, and these coexisting mutants can influence the way the disease progresses and the effectiveness of treatment.

Compared to other RNA viruses, coronavirus has a lower mutation rate. This is because it has a calibration mechanism that can fix some of the errors that occur during replication.Still, there is evidence of Virus genetically Diversity Patients infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Detection of multiple mutants in a person can be the result of coinfection with different mutants or the generation of mutations within the patient after the initial infection. One way to distinguish between these two scenarios is to compare the sequence of variants circulating in the population with the sequence of patients.In Brazilian study As mentioned above, the identified variants correspond to different strains previously detected in the population, meaning coinfection with the two variants.

Mix it all together

This coinfection raised concerns that SARS-CoV-2 would acquire new mutations more rapidly. This is because coronaviruses can also undergo major changes in gene sequences through a process called recombination. When two viruses infect the same cell, most of the genome can be exchanged with each other to create entirely new sequences.

This is known RNA virus phenomenon.. New variants of influenza are produced by a similar mechanism called “reassortment.” The influenza virus genome, unlike the coronavirus, is composed of eight segments or strands of RNA. When two viruses infect the same cell, these segments mix to produce a virus with a new combination of genes. Interestingly, pigs can be infected with various strains of the influenza virus, “Mixing containerIt shuffles them into new stocks. The 2009 H1N1 pandemic virus emerged from the reassortment of human, bird, and two swine flu viruses.

Farm pig.
Mixing container.
krumanop / Shutterstock

With coronavirus, which contains only one RNA strand in each virus particle, recombination occurs only between RNA strands derived from one or more viruses in the same cell. Evidence of recombination Laboratory And In the patient It is infected with SARS-CoV-2, suggesting that it may promote the production of new variants.In fact, the ability of SARS-CoV-2 to infect human cells Suggestion It was developed through the recombination of peplomer proteins between closely related animal coronaviruses.

It is important to note that this requires two viruses to infect. the same cell. Even if a person is infected with several variants, if they replicate in different parts of the body, they do not interact with each other. surely, This was seen Patients with different subspecies of coronavirus found in the upper and lower respiratory tracts suggest that the viruses in these sites are not directly mixed with each other.

Evidence to date does not suggest that infection with multiple mutants leads to more serious illness. Also, although possible, few cases of coinfection have been reported. Currently, more than 90% of infections in the UK are due to the so-called Kent subspecies B117. The prevalence of one variant in the population is so high that coinfection may not occur. Nevertheless, by monitoring this situation, scientists can track the emergence of these new variants of concern and understand and respond to changes in infections and vaccine efficacy.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

