Does Moringa Help Manage Diabetes?Know the effect on your blood sugar





Diabetes: Add foods with a low GI score to control blood sugar levels highlight Moringa can help you improve bone health

Moringa leaves may also help regulate blood sugar levels

Moringa can be added to a variety of foods and drinks Combining a healthy diet and lifestyle with medication can control blood sugar levels. For people with diabetes, constantly checking their blood sugar levels can prevent complications associated with this chronic condition. You may have come across some foods and drinks that can naturally help with hypoglycemia. The GI score of food and drink also has a great effect on blood sugar levels. One of the foods known to control blood sugar is moringa and its leaves. Moringa stalks are commonly known as drumsticks. These are often used to prepare South Indian cuisine.We talked PavithraN Raj, Chief Dietitian at Columbia Asia Referral Hospital in Jeshwantpur To find out the benefits of moringa and its leaves for diabetics. Diabetic Diet: Moringa’s Effect on Blood Sugar “Moringa oleifera, also known as the drumstick tree, has been used for centuries for its medicinal properties. Stems, leaves, bark, flowers, fruits, and many other plants. The part can be used in a variety of ways. Moringa is antifungal, antiviral, antidepressant and anti-inflammatory. “ She further adds that Moringa is rich in essential minerals. It is a non-dairy source of calcium. Moringa can also add other nutrients to the diet, such as potassium, zinc, magnesium, iron, copper, phosphorus and zinc. Read again: Diabetes and Oral Health: Uncontrolled blood sugar levels can lead to many of these dental problems Effect on blood sugar level! A nutritionist said, “Moringa leaves have quercetin, an antioxidant that helps lower blood pressure, and another antioxidant is chlorogenic acid, which stabilizes blood sugar levels. The chlorogenic acid contained in moringa is the body. May help treat sugar better and also affect blood pressure. “ Moringa leaves help control blood sugar levels, experts say

Photo courtesy of iStock “Moringa’s antibiotic and antibacterial properties inhibit the growth of various pathogens and may help prevent digestive disorders such as constipation, gastritis, and ulcerative colitis,” she adds. Read again: Try this refreshing drink to effectively control your blood sugar How to add moringa to your diet? Moringa leaves and seeds can be ingested in three ways: raw leaves, powder and juice. Put moringa leaves in lukewarm water and boil. Add a little lemon and honey to taste. You can enjoy it as tea. Moringa can be added to soups and curries. Read again: Diabetes Management Tips: Strength Training, Protein Consumption, Good Sleep, etc. “The dose of Moringa should be equivalent to 2 grams per teaspoon on a regular basis. Diabetics can also consult their doctor to find out the exact dose for their condition,” she said. Warns. (Pavithra N Raj is the Chief Dietitian at the Columbia Asian Referral Hospital in Jeshwantpur) Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides general information only. It is by no means a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult your specialist or family doctor for more information. NDTV is not responsible for this information.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos