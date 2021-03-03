Scientists have discovered that animals have died for long periods of time to escape predators





Key Point Researchers at the University of Bristol studied animal death

They observed the antlion larvae dying for more than an hour so that they could not be eaten by predators.

If the antlion larvae pretend to die longer than they are now, there is no additional benefit. According to researchers, animals can die and play for “long and unpredictable” periods to prevent predators from eating them. Charles Darwin once recorded a completely stationary beetle for 23 minutes, but researchers at the University of Bristol in the UK were able to observe a whopping 61 minutes of antlion death in a new study published in the journal. It was. Biology letter.. Prey pretending to be dead in front of a predator creates a “deadly game of hide-and-seek.” Eurek Alert.. Predators cannot predict when potential prey will move again and cannot afford to wait too long when hungry. On the other hand, the longer the prey stays still, the more time it wastes. In this case, if the predator quickly moves to other available victims, the prey can make the most of its death-pretending strategy. In their study, scientists analyzed the benefits of strategy when predators visit small populations of prominent prey. The team led by Professor Nigel R. Frank of the University of Bristol’s Department of Life Sciences Limit value theorem To see how pretending to be the death of an antlion larva affects their predators. “Imagine you’re in a garden full of the same soft fruit bushes,” Frank explained. “You go to the first bush. At first it is fast and easy to collect and consume fruit, but as you remove the bush, it becomes more and more difficult and more time to find more fruit. takes.” “At some stage you need to decide to go to another bush and start over. You are greedy and want to eat fruit as soon as possible. The limit theorem is that each bush given that time. It will tell you how much time you spend in. You will also lose moving to the next bush. “ When Frank and his team applied this approach to a visit to the prominent antlion hole of a small bird, they said, “The antlion larva, which wastes predator time,” plays dead “if dropped. Will make a big difference in the game. “ “In a sense, they encourage predators to look elsewhere,” he added. Researchers’ findings suggest that there are no additional benefits if the antlion larvae are dead and playing longer than they are today. Similarly, this suggests that the length of time researchers observe to pretend to be dead should be most beneficial to their prey. Frank concludes by comparing playing dead to “magic”. “The sorcerer distracts the audience from seeing the sleight of hand by encouraging them to look elsewhere,” he said. “Predators look elsewhere, just as antlion larvae are dead and playing. Dead and playing seems to be a very good way to stay alive.” Photo: AFP / TOLGA AKMEN

