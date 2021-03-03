Local counties report new COVID cases | News

Despite the overall slowdown in Harrisburg-COVID-19 infection rates, Clarion, Jefferson, and several other counties have reported additional virus-related deaths in the past week.
Two more deaths have been recorded in Clarion County over the past seven days, increasing the county’s total death toll from 81 to 83. The total number of cases of coronavirus also increased from 2,659 to 2,700 over the same period.
Jefferson County experienced four virus-related deaths last week, increasing from 86 to 90 across the county. The total number of cases also increased from 2,768 to 2,789.
In Armstrong County, deaths were stable at 116 as the number of cases in the past week increased from 4,869 to 4,914.
In Butler County, the total number of cases increased from 13,741 to 13,978 as the death toll increased from 365 to 369.
Venango County reported one additional death from COVID-19 last week, pushing the total from 82 to 83. The number of cases in the county also increased from 3,308 to 3,369.
In Forest County, case roads have increased from 1,377 to 1,380, resulting in deaths from 20 to 21 in the last seven days.
As of March 2, the Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that 2,564 additional cases of COVID-19 were added, bringing the total to 935,834 cases across the state.
Throughout the state, there are 1,715 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 366 patients are in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state-wide positive rate for the week of February 19-25 was 6.3%.
As of Monday, the Pennsylvania Death Registry confirmed 74 new deaths and reported a total of 24,100 deaths from COVID-19 across the state.
Since the start of vaccination in the state, 3,699,180 doses have been allocated by 6 March and 2,483,631 doses have been delivered by 1 March.
Pennsylvania’s licensed nursing homes and personal care homes have 67,031 residents and 13,144 employees at COVID-19, for a total of 80,175 cases in 1,566 different facilities in all 67 counties. Of the total death toll in the state, 12,470 occur in long-term or personal care facility residents.
Approximately 24,886 of all Pennsylvania cases are included in health care workers.
