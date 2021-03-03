Teens and other volunteers help older people find rare COVID shots

Wake up at dawn. Dial the same busy phone line for hours in a row. Click on the website’s misleading prompt after the website. Enthusiastic searches for COVID vaccine reservations can be overwhelming, even for qualified people in high-priority, high-risk groups, such as the elderly, as demand far exceeds supply.

“It was a nightmare,” says Caroline Cooper, a 78-year-old lawyer in Chevy Chase, Maryland. He was familiar with computers and bureaucracy and couldn’t shoot himself yet. “It’s very stressful because I don’t know if I can get the vaccine.” The booking system is very complicated and people seeking vaccines need to contact the state, city, county, local hospital or drugstore. I can’t easily tell if it is. All of these allow you to post new bookings day or night. With various criteria and procedures for signing up.

Currently, grassroots volunteering is springing up across the country to help older people get their shots. In Louisville, Kentucky, cousins ​​Jacqueline Teague, 16, and Amelie Beck, 14, watched over the growing frustration of grandparents trying to apply for the vaccine. The cousins ​​set foot for help, succeeded, and stayed in the family. The girls began to help their grandparents’ friends and went further, suspecting that others in the area might also need help.The girls dubbed a flyer and a Facebook page that provided their service VaxConnectKY, And soon flooded with emails and phone calls. “People are really frustrated and sometimes they are the last resort for us to get the vaccine,” says Beck. “It’s just a lot of despair and helplessness.”

The cousin acts as a technical support and explains to the elderly the confusing verification process and certification procedure required to schedule an appointment. Teague and Beck have helped more than 700 seniors in their own academic and extracurricular activities. When the girls are too busy, they rope the teenage siblings trained to meet field requests. They say they intend to continue until they help everyone they ask. “We also hope that the process of getting the vaccine will be easier and people will no longer need us,” says Teague.

Unfortunately, the simpler ones don’t look right away. This process seems to be becoming more difficult as the government expands its priority groups and intensifies competition for limited doses. Maria Peterson, a high school Spanish teacher in Montgomery Country, Maryland, was excited to be vaccinated within a few days of learning that her educator was qualified. But she was worried when she saw some of her colleagues try and fail. “Imagine what your seniors have to experience if a tech-savvy teacher who is learning online can’t find an appointment,” says Peterson. She and seven other teachers united to reach out to help.

A group that claims to be itself Vaccine hunter Or Las Caza Vacunas in Spanish, created pages and posts Facebook, Instagram And twitter, And Google Voice phone numbers that seniors can rely on for assistance. Between classes, and for hours each day, group members scroll through 30 vaccine booking websites and fill as many empty slots as possible with the names they collect. As of mid-February, their efforts have won the appointment of more than 420 seniors, including Caroline Cooper. However, their list became very long and the group suspended new requests until they were able to handle the backlog.They are recommended for older people Spreadsheet The ones they created include all county, state, and private COVID vaccination sites and tips for booking yourself.

In other states, volunteers crowdsource information on how to find vaccines.A software developer named Patrick McKenzie when California expanded its vaccine eligibility requirements to include people over the age of 65 Tweet Someone needs to figure out how to catalog all sites with available vaccines. Manish Goregaokar, a Google employee at Berkeley, thought it was a great idea. “There aren’t many opportunities that don’t require special assistance,” he says. “You don’t have to contact the government or huge amounts of money. Help many people with the skills they have and get together to make something better.”

He and 200 other volunteers built a website VaccinateCA.com Track vaccine availability throughout the Golden State. Volunteers call the list of hospitals, pharmacies and other places every day and publish their reservations on the site as soon as they find them. According to Goregaokar, the site currently has tens of thousands of visits a day. “This may be the most influential thing I’ve ever done,” says Goregaokar. “I did other volunteer work, which directly leads to saved lives. It’s humble and scary to be in that position.”

These volunteer activities began with the simple goal of putting more shots in the arms of older people, but their ground-level views raised issues with the registration system that public health officials may have missed. I was also able to identify it. For example, in Maryland, Peterson and three other bilingual vaccine hunters have found a serious grammatical error in the Spanish translation of the state’s vaccine reservation form. This was a confusing mistake. They spoke to Kori Boone, Assistant Secretary of Health, and the translation was corrected immediately. On the other side of the country, Goregaokar said Vaccinate CA volunteers found that available doses of Rite Aid pharmacies were not listed on the San Bernardino County vaccine registration website. It and nine additional Rite Aid locations were added online after they warned the pharmacy.

In Kentucky, teens Teague and Beck wrote a letter from experience outlining some steps to simplify vaccine scheduling, including creating a map hyperlinked to all available vaccine sites. I sent it to Governor Beshear’s office. The governor’s staff passed those recommendations to the state public health service. Teens are waiting to see if the state acts on their own beliefs, but still manipulate the screen to give older people one appointment at a time and a normal sensation. Helping to get it back. “The pandemic felt like a stagnant event that we couldn’t do anything about,” says Beck. “So it’s definitely happy for us to know that we’re helping to get it done.”

Read more about outbreaks of coronavirus from Scientific American Here..And read the coverage from our international magazine network Here..