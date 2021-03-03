Health
NPHET says Covid’s situation is still “concerned, fragile”
The National Public Health Emergency Team has informed the government that Ireland continues to experience a vulnerable epidemiological situation with great concern at Covid-19.
inside that February 25th latest letter Dr. Rohnunglin, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, told the Minister of Health announced today that the country is continuing, albeit with slow progress on all disease indicators.
NPHET recommends that people with a confirmed diagnosis of Covid-19, symptoms suggestive of Covid-19, and people with home contact with confirmed cases wear a medical-grade face mask. Said.
He said this does not apply to home care facilities, which are people’s homes.
We also recommend that medical-grade face masks be worn by vulnerable and at-risk people and the elderly in crowded outdoor or confined indoor spaces.
Based on available evidence, Dr. Grin said NPHET also supported a period of “estimated immunity” (a period of low risk of infection) from 3 to 6 months after spontaneous infection with Covid-19. I did.
Meanwhile, according to the latest Health Service Executive statistics, the hospital has 488 patients, up from 475 last night.
Of these, 114 are in ICU, up two from last night’s numbers.
The daily number of cases in the community is declining, with 359 reported yesterday being the lowest level since mid-December.
An additional 14 coronavirus-related deaths were reported, bringing the total number of virus deaths to 4,333 and the number of confirmed cases to 220,630.
Covid-19 outbreaks increased last week, according to a report from the Health Protection Surveillance Center.
Overall, the number of outbreaks in the week until last Saturday increased from 191 in the previous week to 372.
The largest increase was seen in private home / family outbreaks, increasing from 56 to 135 last week.
Private home / general outbreaks increased from 7 to 53 last week, and workplace outbreaks also increased from 29 to 37 last week.
Who has the highest risk of “long Covid”?
The story of the latest coronavirus
HSE CEO Paul Reed said this morning there was “a very hopeful reason.”
In a Twitter post, he said he was the most vulnerable and had a “significant” reduction in infections among health care workers.
Why you have so much hope. The hospital (475) and ICU (112) went down again. A vaccine that shows very positive early signs of efficacy. Infections among the most vulnerable and healthcare professionals have been significantly reduced. There are still more, so let’s take a look at this. # COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) (# If there is no character limit, add parentheses when it first appears @HSELive
— Paul Reed (@paulreiddublin) March 3, 2021
Meanwhile, a specialized infectious disease registry at St. James Infirmary’s Hospital in Dublin said a national program for treating patients with ongoing Covid-19 symptoms would enable better care.
Dr. Liam Townsend talks about RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, where “Long Covid” seems to affect young, working-age people, not re-hospitalized, but in quality of life and work ability. He said it had a big impact.
People report ongoing symptoms such as pain, shortness of breath, and chronic fatigue.
Dr. Townsend said that most people with a “long covid” would improve significantly after 6 months, but some of the people he dealt with have not yet recovered a year after the infection.
He said a national program for assessing patients who had not recovered within the normal time frame of infection would allow better access to care and testing.
“Globally in the past week, the number of Covid-19 cases has increased for the first time in seven weeks,” Dr. Grin said yesterday, while steady progress has been made in Ireland.
“This virus should not give you the opportunity to do the same here.”
Dr. Colm Henry, Chief Clinical Officer of HSE, said he hopes to receive 500,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine by the end of the week.
He said it was an optimistic reason that people were given the vaccine as soon as it became available.
