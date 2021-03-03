Connect with us

Semaglutide drugs also help diabetics lose weight, studies show

Drugs approved for diabetes have also been shown to help diabetics lose 10% of their body weight on average, UT Southwestern reports in a groundbreaking international study.

Semaglutide, an injectable drug taken once a week, provides a non-surgical method for losing weight and treating obesity. Ildiko Lingvay, MD, MPH, and MSCS, professors of internal medicine and population and data science at UTSW and lead authors of the study published today, help more than 70 million adults in the United States suffering from this chronic disease. It states that there is a possibility. With a lancet.

People with diabetes The benefits of weight loss are great, but it’s much harder to lose than people without diabetes, says Lingvay. This study is the first study to exclusively evaluate the weight loss effect of this drug. Patients with type 2 diabetes..

This multicenter study was conducted from June 2018 to June 2020 at 149 sites in 12 countries in North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, South Africa and Asia. This is one of the studies conducted as part of the therapeutic effect of semaglutide. For people with obesity programs (STEP).

In four clinical trials completed so far, people treated with this drug lost an average of 10-17% of their body weight. This is a major step forward compared to all other drugs currently available for the treatment of obesity. With this drug, the results are closer to those seen in obesity surgery, with a weight loss of 20 to 30 percent. “

Ildiko Lingvay, MD, MPH, MSCS, UT Southwestern Medical Center, Professor of Internal Medicine and Population and Data Science

This class of medicines has been used to treat diabetics for over a decade. Semaglutide is currently approved by the Food and Drug Administration to lower blood glucose levels in diabetics once a week at doses of 0.5 mg or 1 mg. The FDA is evaluating the use of higher weekly doses of 2.4 mg for chronic weight management.

The STEP 2 trial has been reported in a randomized, double-blind, double-dummy, placebo-controlled phase 3 clinical trial. LancetWas involved in more than 1,200 adults with type 2 diabetes who were overweight or obese at the time. For more than 68 weeks, they were injected weekly with semaglutide or placebo. Body mass index (BMI) greater than 30 or BMI greater than 27 and other comorbidities required participation.

“In this study, more than a quarter of the participants lost more than 15% of their body weight, which is the best result of weight loss medications for diabetics,” she says.

Another STEP study investigating the weekly dose of 2.4 mg semaglutide in obese adults without diabetes reported an even greater weight loss of 15 to 16 percent body weight.

The drug works by suppressing the appetite center in the brain and reducing calorie intake, Lingvay adds.

“The medicine constantly tells the body that you just ate and you are full,” she says.

Participants received a weekly subcutaneous injection with a pre-filled pen and a small needle. They also met with a registered dietitian and helped them follow a low-calorie diet plan.

The average weight loss of participants treated with semaglutide 2.4 mg was 21.4 pounds, compared with 7.7 pounds in the placebo group. Approximately 69% of participants treated with semaglutide 2.4 mg lose more than 5% of their body weight and can improve comorbidities such as hypertension. Half of those taking Semaglutide 2.4 mg achieved a weight loss of 10% or more, and 25% achieved a weight loss of 15% or more.

Weight loss can be especially difficult for people with diabetes.

“People with diabetes don’t lose more weight than people without diabetes,” says Lingvay. “For diabetics, a 10% weight loss is a phenomenal achievement.”

She adds that the drug is recommended for lifelong use and is not intended to be discontinued after weight loss has been achieved.

“Obesity is a chronic condition,” says Lingvay. “It’s not what you treat like the flu.”

Side effects such as nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea were mostly mild, and few patients stopped taking the drug because of this.

Source:

UT Southwestern Medical Center

Journal reference:

Davis, M. , et al.. (2021) Weekly semaglutide 2.4 mg (step 2) in adults with overweight or obesity, and type 2 diabetes: randomized, double-blind, double-dummy, placebo-controlled, phase 3 trial. Lancet.. doi.org/10.1016/S0140-6736 (21) 00213-0..

..

