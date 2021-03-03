What the CDC’s new mask recommendations mean for students on the Loyola campus

The CDC proposes to layer a cloth mask on top of a disposable mask, as described above.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently recommended two masks for the public layer instead of one to protect against new variants of COVID-19, but Loyola’s mask policy remains the same. Phoenix analyzes how students should mask to protect against COVID-19.

What are your expectations for wearing Loyola’s mask?

The university requires students, staff, and faculty members to wear masks and practice social distance when there are others on or around Loyola’s campus. Loyola’s Campus Return Page..

“”[Mask-wearing] It applies to outdoor and indoor spaces, including study spaces such as libraries and the Damen Student Center, “Joan Holden, director of Loyola’s wellness center, emailed Phoenix. “The mask must be worn properly (it fits snugly and perfectly in the nose and mouth) for the most effective protection of the community from COVID-19 infection.”

Necessary personal safety practices, including wearing a mask, Loyola’s Campus Return Web Page The last update date is January 14th. At Loyola, students and faculty members are required to wear one of four options. Cloth face cover, disposable mask, medical grade surgical mask, or N95 respirator. According to the site, cloth masks should be cleaned after each use, disposable masks should be discarded, and medical grade surgical masks and N95 respirators should not be used for general use. Use only in approved areas specific to medical facilities and other tasks. hazard.

In addition, the website states that you do not need to wear a mask when you are alone in the office or workspace.

“People who do not follow Loyola’s surveillance test protocol and plan to access the campus will lose access to the building until they receive a negative result from one of Loyola’s tests,” the Wellness Center said. I am writing to the Loyola community by email on the 25th of March. “If you do not comply repeatedly, you will also be considered in violation of Loyola’s community standards and will be referred to your manager / chair (employee) or the Student Behavior and Dispute Resolution Office (student).”

Does Loyola need double masking?

The CDC recommends double masking, but Loyola doesn’t require it, Holden said.

“We, CDC currently recommends Wear a cloth mask with multiple layers of cloth, or wear a disposable mask underneath the cloth mask, “Holden said.

The CDC recommends that mask wearers invest in masks with nose wires (a piece of metal that secures the mask onto the bridge of the nose). We also suggest that you wear multiple masks in combination with a cloth on top of the disposable, and if possible, the user ties a knot on the ear loops of the mask to avoid gaps. These additional precautions help the wearer move in and out of respiratory droplets, further preventing the spread of COVID-19.

According to Holden, the Wellness Center strictly follows the CDC’s face cover guide and is constantly aware of new recommendations for COVID-19.

“Students, faculty and staff must continue to wear masks when coming to campus, but if one mask provides sufficient protection, they do not need to wear two masks,” said Holden. Stated. “Depending on the type of mask you can choose, you may not need to wear two masks because a single mask with multiple layers provides sufficient protection on its own. We encourage you to do whatever you feel is the safest. “

Will Loyola’s masks protect against COVID-19?

Loyola began distributing two Loyola branded masks to each student in March 2020. These masks consist of two layers of cloth and elastic straps that are wrapped around each ear.

The mask is not medically approved and has not been formally tested, but it meets CDC standards due to its two-layer design that fits snugly around the wearer’s nose and mouth. According to the CDC guide Mask typeThe cloth mask contains multiple layers of tightly woven cloth, the nose wire, and should block light when held against a bright light source. It may fit snugly into the mask provided by Loyola, but it doesn’t have a nose wire, but it looks tightly woven and blocks light in most cases when fixed to a bright light source.

According to the CDC, the cloth mask should be made of a tightly woven cloth, have a nose wire, and be able to block most of the light when lifted (see above).

Why do Loyola students need to wear masks?

“We recognize that these practices do not suit individual tastes and can cause temporary discomfort, but they have a positive short-term and long-term positive impact on the health safety of the community. This remains a top priority, “says Holden. “It is imperative not only to protect ourselves at this time, but also to our fellow students, faculty and staff, for and as a community for and with others.”

To maximize the safety of the community, Holden encouraged members of the Loyola community to model good masking behavior in the classroom and around the campus. Good masking skills are mandated by the university and are highlighted in a recent email from the Wellness Center released on February 25th.

“If student leaders and senior students wear masks consistently during Loyola’s activities and in shared spaces, they will receive a message that they are working to reduce COVID-19 infections on campus.” Holden told Phoenix. “It also helps everyone in the community feel safer and more comfortable.”

according to Loyola COVID-19 DashboardFrom July 24, 2020 to March 1, 2021, Loyola reported a total of 387 COVID-19 cases.

Violations of Loyola’s COVID-19 safety practices can be reported to 773-508-MASK (6275). For more information on Loyola’s COVID-19 recommendations, readers can visit the following website: Wellness Center COVID-19 Medical Services Page And that University COVID-19 Update..

