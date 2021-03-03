A single dose of the vaccine may protect people infected with COVID-19





Transmission electron micrograph of SARS-CoV-2 virus particles isolated from the patient. Color-enhanced image captured at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland. Credit: NIAID

A new study from UNC-Chapel Hill suggests that people who have previously experienced SARS-CoV-2 infection have a significant antibody response to the first dose of the mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine. I am. In fact, a single dose of vaccine can give people who do not have COVID-19 the same level of antibody protection that two doses of vaccine provide to those who have COVID-19. .. This is welcome news for many who are wondering if they should recover from the virus and be vaccinated when they are eligible. Previous CDC Guidance People with a history of SARS-CoV-2 infection You may choose to temporarily delay vaccination while the supply is limited. Epidemiology professor Dr. Allison Airo said, “The antibody response to a single mRNA vaccine dose in a person who has been previously infected is almost twice as high as that in a person who had no previous signs of infection. I understand. ” At the UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health. “In addition, the response to the first vaccination of previously infected individuals was similar to the response to two vaccinations of seronegative individuals. Our study found that SARS-CoV-2 antibody. It is unique in that it allows long-term follow-up of the response. In some cases, months prior to vaccination, responses to the first vaccination of seropositive individuals responded to various patterns of antibody response over time. It was shown to be robust. “ “These results support new studies suggesting that previous SARS-CoV-2 infections may serve as primers for the immune response to the first dose of the mRNA-based SARS-CoV-2 vaccine. “Masu,” said Emily Siccone, MD. , MHS, Lead Author of Research, Clinical Instructor, and Fellow of the Infectious Diseases Division of UNC School of Medicine. “If this Immune response Future studies have shown that it is durable and protective against subsequent SARS-CoV-2 infections. People with a history of infection may be able to stop the second dose of mRNA-based vaccine. “ These findings, Currently published as a preprint of medRxivWas born from UNC’s Longitudinal COVID Healthcare Personnel (HCP) study, a joint initiative of the School of Medicine, Gillings School, and the UNC Global Health and Infectious Diseases Research Institute. The study followed the UNC Health HCP group, which began in July 2020, to examine risk factors for infection and changes in SARS-CoV-2 antibody levels over time. The HCPs in this study had the opportunity to be vaccinated with Moderna or Pfizer-BioNtech SARS-CoV-2 vaccines through UNC Health’s vaccination program, which will begin in mid-December 2020. The research team compared antibody responses before and after vaccination among previously tested study participants.People who are always COVID-19 positive (serum positive) and did not have antibody To SARS-CoV-2 (serum negative) before vaccination. To date, more than 27 million Americans have been infected with SARS-CoV-2. The preliminary results of this study provide the potential hope that some individuals may be able to stop the second vaccination. vaccine Distribution Strategy — In both the United States and around the world. Research authors at Gillings School include corresponding authors Aiello, PhD students Deanna Zhu and Evans Lodge, research specialist Rawan Ajeen, and assistant professors of biostatistics Bonnie Shook-Sa and DrPH. Authors of the School of Medicine include Associate Professors in the Department of Infectious Diseases, Ciccone and Ross Boyce, MD, MSc. In addition, the co-author team includes a group of 12 people from the Gillings School and the School of Medicine who contributed to the study. Follow the latest news about the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) For more information:

Emily J. Siccone et al. Antigen-antibody response to SARS-CoV-2 seropositive and mRNA-based vaccination after infection, medRxiv (2021). Emily J. Siccone et al. Antigen-antibody response to SARS-CoV-2 seropositive and mRNA-based vaccination after infection,(2021). DOI: 10.1101 / 2021.02.09.21251319 Provided by

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Medicine



This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for fair transactions for personal investigation or research purposes. The content is provided for informational purposes only.

