NIH Stops Convalescent Plasma Testing for Mild COVID-19-Consumer Health News





Wednesday, March 3, 2021 (HealthDay News)-According to the US National Laboratory, clinical trials evaluating the use of convalescent plasma in patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms were ineffective because of treatment. It was canceled. health. Convalescent plasma (also known as “survivor’s plasma”) comes from the blood of patients who have already recovered from COVID-19. It is believed that infusion of antibody-rich plasma may provide patients with additional weapons to combat SARS-CoV-2. The NIH study included patients seen in the emergency department who had mild to moderate coronavirus symptoms within a week. However, according to a NIH news release, in patients seeking emergency care but at risk of not being hospitalized, “COVID-19 convalescent plasma progresses from mild to severe illness, even if enrollment continues. There is little chance of showing that it will prevent. “ The trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of treatment began in August and was attended by 47 emergency departments nationwide. Of the 900 adult patients who attempted to be recruited, 511 were enrolled before the trial was discontinued. Patients had at least one risk factor associated with severe COVID, including obesity, hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, and chronic lung disease. But when they arrived at the ER, no one was sick enough to be hospitalized. Study participants received either convalescent plasma or placebo. They were then followed to evaluate three outcomes: if they sought further urgent or urgent care, had to be hospitalized, or died within 15 days of entering the study. .. Although the study found that treatment was safe, the researchers found no significant difference in the three results among patients who received COVID-19 convalescent plasma or placebo. An independent monitoring committee recommended that the study be discontinued after the February 25 meeting, and the study suspended enrollment of new patients. More than 100,000 people have been treated in the United States and around the world since the pandemic began, based on previous studies that suggested that convalescent plasma may be beneficial. The findings are in contrast to a small Argentinean study of 160 elderly patients who were infected but not yet ill enough to be hospitalized.The study was in January New England Journal of MedicineConcludes that convalescent plasma may help prevent serious illness in elderly patients newly infected with the coronavirus. Researchers in the study said two factors were important: donor plasma must be given within 72 hours of the onset of symptoms, and plasma must have high levels of antibody. .. For more information The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) (# If there is no character limit, add parentheses when it first appears. Source: National Institutes of Health, News Release, March 2, 2021

