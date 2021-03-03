Health officials call attention as a plateau for the COVID case





March 3, 2021-The United States peaked in the COVID-19 pandemic, with approximately 70,000 cases and 2,000 deaths per day. Although cases and deaths have dropped significantly since record highs in early January, public health officials say it’s not time for the state to relax. To ABC News.. Last week, the number of cases and deaths per day was about 2% higher than the previous week. The United States is stuck around the peak levels seen in the summer of 2020. “I’m really worried about reports that these new statistics are rolling back more states to the exact public health measures we recommend to protect people from COVID-19,” said Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC. The doctor said: White House press conference on Monday. In recent weeks, several states have lifted stay-at-home orders and indoor food restrictions. Iowa and Montana have lifted their mask obligations, and Texas will continue next week. “I understand the temptation to do this,” Warensky said. “But we cannot resign to 70,000 cases a day and 2,000 deaths a day.” She said restrictions on lifting could be particularly dangerous as coronavirus variants are widespread throughout the country. The United States has reported more than 2,400 cases of the first identified B.1.1.7 variant in the United Kingdom. Latest CDC tabulation.. A quarter of cases occur in Florida. “Listen clearly,” Warensky said. “In this level of variant spread, we’re completely losing the hard-earned foundation we’ve gained.” To prevent the COVID-19 case from rising again, Americans need to follow normal safety precautions for an additional few months, public health authorities Told to CNN.. They said it included wearing masks, avoiding crowds, and following guidelines for social distance. “Especially when the vaccine comes … just postpone it for a few more months and it will be such a game changer,” said Dr. Peter Hotez, MD, co-director of the Texas Children’s Hospital Vaccine Development Center, on Tuesday. .. “You can now save so many lives by sticking to the restrictions a little longer until you are fully vaccinated,” he said.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos