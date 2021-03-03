Alcohol withdrawal cases increase during pandemics





A single-center study of inpatients found that the COVID-19 pandemic blockade was associated with more cases of alcohol withdrawal. Compared to 2019, alcohol withdrawal rates increased by nearly 34% between March and September 2020 (incidence ratio) [IRR] 1.34, 95% CI 1.22-1.48), reported by Dr. Ramsharma, MD, of Christiana Care, Newark, Delaware. Alcohol withdrawal rates were consistently higher in 2020 compared to both the 2019, 2018 and 2019 averages, although there was a large difference in the period after home ordering. The largest IRR in 2020 compared to 2019 (IRR 1.84, 95% CI 1.30-2.60) occurred in the last two weeks of the stay-at-home order, they said. JAMA network open.. The researchers used data from electronic health records of all patients admitted to Christiana Care from January 2018 to September 2020. A retrospective cohort study included 340 patients diagnosed with alcohol withdrawal prior to the stay-at-home order, 231 patients diagnosed during the stay-at-home order, and 507 patients diagnosed after the stay-at-home order. Patients were included. -Home order has been canceled. Patient characteristics were similar among the three groups. “One of the things we considered was seasonal variation, as we know that substance abuse has a seasonal pattern,” Sharma said. Today’s MedPage.. To control these seasonal changes, researchers calculated the incidence and rate of alcohol withdrawal over the same biweekly period over a three-year period (“P<0.05). A revised clinical laboratory withdrawal assessment of the alcohol scale was used to screen for the diagnosis of alcohol withdrawal. Only patients with a score of 8 or higher were counted as part of the participant population. Alcohol withdrawal symptoms can be up to 24hours To appear after a person’s last drinking, Sharma said the official diagnosis at admission could often be overlooked by the first ingestion. However, this study took into account both patients who had alcohol withdrawal symptoms on admission and those who had withdrawal symptoms during their stay. “That was, not just the number of people with alcohol withdrawal in the emergency room, but the bigger picture and the more true picture of the community,” Sharma said. In previous research studies Research letter To JAMA network open, Drinking surged during the pandemic. The lead author of the study, Dr. Michael Polard of RAND Corporation in Santa Monica, California, said: Today’s MedPage Therefore, the new results should not be surprising to everyone. Still, Polard was struck by one particular discovery. It is the surge in alcohol withdrawal in February 2020, before the stay-at-home order. “It’s amazing that this increase precedes many of the pandemics, but it lasts throughout the pandemic,” says Polard. He said the alcohol withdrawal rates in this study since the spring of 2020 are fairly in line with the alcohol usage rates in his own study. Polard also found a significant increase in overdrinking among women during the COVID-19 crisis, but a specific demographic breakdown of alcohol withdrawal rates was included in this recent study letter. I didn’t. Sharma and co-authors pointed out that while the Clinical Institute’s assessment of alcohol withdrawal is relatively specific, it reduces its sensitivity and can lead to an underestimation of alcohol withdrawal in the study. Last updated: March 3, 2021 Caragrant In February 2021, he joined MedPage Today’s Enterprise & Investigative Reporting team. She is in charge of psychiatry, mental health and medical education. To follow Disclosure The co-author reported that he was a consultant and member of the advisory board of the medical device company Masimo. No other disclosures have been reported. Polard did not report a conflict of interest.







