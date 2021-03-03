Efficacy of Covid-19 vaccine affected by mutants





The effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccination is influenced by the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 mutants. This becomes even more problematic as the virus continues to spread and can be more likely to mutate. These variants can affect not only the effectiveness of the vaccine, but also the innate immunity developed by COVID-19 survivors, providing the annual booster immunity required for COVID-19 immunity. Several natural variants have been identified, including the B.1.1.7 variant first identified in the United Kingdom, the B.1.351 variant first identified in South Africa, and the P.1 variant first identified in Brazil. The B.1.1.7 variant is now about 50% more infectious than the original SARS-CoV-2 strain and is probably considered more deadly. However, there are no signs that B.1.1.7 reduces the efficacy of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. This is supported by the fact that the B.1.1.7 variant is neutralized by the sera of Pfizer and modelna vaccine recipients. Nevertheless, there is some experimental evidence of reduced neutralization of the B.1.1.7 mutant by convalescent plasma in COVID-19 patients. Novavax reports that vaccine efficacy is 85% in variants versus 89% in non-variant strains, while AstraZeneca / Oxford reports vaccine efficacy in variants 74%. Reported 84% for non-variant strains. The B.1.351 variant is potentially more annoying. Clinical trials of the Pfizer and Modana vaccines have shown reduced serum neutralization of the B.1.351 mutant, and other studies have 6 to 10-fold lower antibody binding affinity for the mutant. It has been shown that it can be. In addition, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was 57% effective in South Africa, where variants are widespread, compared to 72% in the United States, while the Novavax vaccine was 49% effective in South Africa. In contrast, it was 90% in the United Kingdom. However, Kate O'Brien, director of the World Health Organization, pointed out that these results may be somewhat uncertain because of the low number of cases in South Africa. The B.1.351 variant is likely to reinfect people infected with early strains of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The P.1 variant has some of the same mutations as the B.1.351 variant, which can increase the likelihood of reinfecting people. Further investigation into this variant is needed to monitor its impact. Pfizer and Moderna are already working on the development of vaccine booster shots to improve efficacy against the B.1.351 strain. COVID-19 may require booster immunity each year because there are already signs of COVID-19 reinfection and the immune system from naturally recovered COVID-19 patients may be weakened. However, it is important to note that despite the presence of these mutations in the population, vaccines are likely to prevent serious consequences such as hospitalization and death. Therefore, patients with COVID-19 who have recovered spontaneously should also consider vaccination. People with weak levels of response to COVID-19 infection may have a short duration of immunity and weak protection from reinfection. Vaccines can provide a more consistent level of protection of neutralizing antibodies and a stronger immune response. Single-dose boosters provided to patients who have spontaneously recovered from COVID-19 may increase and prolong the duration of the immune response.

