Moderna and Pfizer / BioNTech may face a shortage of Covid-19 vaccine due to lipid nanoparticles, the main ingredient

With the vaccine being distributed around the world, the effective end of the Covid-19 pandemic seems to be imminent.A new vaccine from Johnson & Johnson is currently being delivered and supply will soon be boosted by a contract with Pharmaceutical giant Merck.. President Biden now says the United States will give enough doses to all Americans by the end of May. But still, many want to know why there are no more shots right now.

Some of the answers are: We are still competing to make a special type of lipid, a relatively unknown but important component of the vaccine produced by Moderna and Pfizer / BioNTech. These vaccines use messenger RNA. It is a genetic component commonly known as mRNA that directs cells to make proteins and teaches the human body how to fight the virus that causes Covid-19.

However, mRNA molecules are very fragile and need to be protected. Therefore, lipid nanoparticles made of components such as cholesterol and special compounds that are difficult to produce, such as ionizable cationic lipids, will appear. Like the biological shield of fat, the lipid nanoparticles in the vaccine wrap the mRNA molecule and act as a delivery system. , When they move from the syringe through the human body.

Although they have been studied and used in clinical practice for decades, the use of lipid nanoparticles as a drug delivery mechanism was first approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Just 3 years ago As part of the treatment of sick Just affect About 50,000 People all over the world. This meant that the supply chain of lipid nanoparticles was not ready for the demand for new types of vaccines created in record time. Instead of requiring lipid nanoparticles for thousands of drug doses, the world now needs lipid nanoparticles for billions of vaccines.

Currently, vaccine makers and the U.S. government are not only able to inoculate Covid-19, but also to catch up to secure enough of these important chemicals to fight in the event of the next epidemic. I’m competing. ..

What are lipid nanoparticles and how are they made?

Two of the three vaccines currently licensed for use in the United States—one Moderna and others by Pfizer / BioNTech — It relies on mRNA, or messenger RNA, a technology that can deliver a set of genetic instructions to cells.The basic idea behind these vaccines is to use mRNA in your body Make it the same The so-called spike protein used by the SARS-CoV-2 virus to attach to human cells.The mRNA molecule in the vaccine produces healthy cells Harmless versions of these spike proteins, And when the immune system notices these proteins, it begins to prepare, Antibody production To fight potential infections.

However, mRNA cannot be injected into the body by itself. It is fragile and will be destroyed. Therefore, vaccine researchers use lipid nanoparticles to protect mRNA molecules as they pass through the human body.

Making lipid nanoparticles on a scale that can meet the demand for the Covid-19 vaccine is not so easy, especially when the pandemic is still intensifying. One of the challenges faced by vaccine makers is the need to find special components of lipid nanoparticles.

In particular, Covid-19 vaccine makers are competing to find a special type of charged lipid called ionizable cationic lipid. This essentially promotes the entry of mRNA into cells. According to Padma Kodukula, CEO of Precision Nanosystems, a medical genetics company working on mRNA and lipid nanoparticle technology, these ionizable cationic lipids are made synthetically in an incredibly complex process. May require ~ 20 steps.

“Start with some raw materials, combine them in a reaction, then get the intermediate, add some more components, get the second intermediate, and it can last up to 12 times. Yes, “Kodukula told Recode. “And the final step is purification, extraction and purification, so it’s a fairly intense process, making this lipid with the purity needed to enter humans.”

Experts say that the number of facilities equipped to produce ionizable cationic lipids is limited and modifying existing facilities to produce them can be a process of months. Told Recode. Even when all the basic ingredients are sourced, there is also the task of binding these lipids to larger nanoparticles and binding to the mRNA itself. This requires special equipment and machinery to combine all these materials.

Equipment plays a big role. “Basically, we’re squeezing them through small tiny openings to form these nanodroplets,” explained Andrey Zarr, co-founder of Greenlight Biosciences. the company We are working on RNA-based vaccines. At the same time, the facility where this occurs must also be untouched. “”[There are] People who walked around in bunny suits through sterile doors, and covered everything in suits at the sterile doors [and] Breathe through the respiratory tract, “he explains.

Another factor is that these facilities need to meet Good manufacturing practice regulations, Enforced by health authorities such as the FDA, which manages pharmaceutical equipment. Zarur explains that safe production of pharmaceutical raw materials also requires a huge amount of tracking of material sources, analysts, storage temperatures, and so on. This process is designed to avoid the catastrophic scenario of problems with vaccine batches and to track down problems if they occur.

Again, not all Covid-19 vaccines or vaccine candidates are made like Moderna or Pfizer / BioNTech.The· Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Candidate but also, Oxford / AstraZeneca Vaccine Do not rely on mRNA or lipid nanoparticles. Instead, they use a modified, harmless version of the adenovirus. Responsible person To deliver RNA to cells for colds. This RNA then directs the cell to make a peaplomer and provoke an immune response.

However, even with the approval of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Moderna and Pfizer / BioNTech vaccines are still important for achieving herd immunity not only in the United States but globally. Beyond these mRNA-based vaccines, the demand for lipids and lipid nanoparticles continues to grow. These vaccines show that mRNA drugs can be developed relatively quickly, and healthcare professionals expect more lipids to be needed for all kinds of applications in this new biotechnology.

Why these lipids are deficient

Supply chain issues that affect the production of lipid nanoparticles are less serious and face the risk of a complete shortage. Rather, experts told Recode that the challenges in expanding production of these required chemicals could generally impede vaccine production.

“What we’re getting right now is probably pretty close to the maximum we can get with just 10 months of lead time to round up the supply chain,” said drug discovery chemist and industry blogger Derek Lowe. Stated.

Currently, relatively few companies in the world actually have the equipment and facilities to produce lipid nanoparticles, or specialized ionizable cationic lipids. Only a few other people have the machines and equipment that can be modified to make more, and of those that do, the types of lipids needed to quickly distribute billions of mRNA vaccine doses. Few are ready to make nanoparticles.

“A relatively small amount of mRNA is enough to immunize many people,” explains Peter Charis, a professor of biochemistry.grandfatherCo-founder of Lipid Nanoparticle Technology and the Company Acuitas Therapeutic science in which the technology is Pfizer / BioNTech Vaccine License.. “Hold-up seems to be more in the production of other components such as ionizable cationic liquids and cholesterol, which are two of the larger components of lipid nanoparticles.”

Additional wrinkles in this situation are related to patents. As lipid nanoparticles are a new biotechnology, expanding production has created intellectual property disputes, but it is unclear how important these issues are to vaccine deployment.Modana Get involved in a conflict With Biotechnology company Arbutus Beyond patents related to lipid nanoparticles, it is unlikely to affect the company’s vaccine production.

“There is currently no universe where Pfizer / BioNTech or Moderna vaccines are slowing due to the threat of these patents,” patent attorney Zachary Silbersher told Recode. He said that the investment and distribution benefits of the Covid-19 vaccine are currently so high that the fear of patent issues could prevent other companies from producing these types of vaccines, even in the event of a dispute. Added that is low.

What the government and pharmaceutical companies are doing about the shortage

Currently, the best way for vaccine makers to address these supply chain issues is to work with other companies that can remodel their facilities and add the ability to produce lipid nanoparticles.

In addition to I swear to expand Unique lipid production capacity, for example, Pfizer also buys lipids from British chemical company called Croda Avanti Polar Lipids, an Alabama-based subsidiary. Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine is also available Germany-based company With evonik Merck KGaA It is a separate company from the US-based Merck & Co., which supports Johnson & Johnson vaccine production, and produces more lipid nanoparticles.

Moderna is part of that Expanded partnership with Corden Pharma, Making lipids in both Europe and Colorado, Supply of lipids..Company executives Told a trade chemical store Since launching a partnership with Moderna earlier this year, the company’s lipid production has increased more than 50-fold.

There is also Defense Production ActA Korean War era law that allows the president to order private companies to increase production of materials in an emergency.both Playing cards And Biden It has reportedly enacted a law to keep lipids directed at vaccine companies. The Biden administration is focusing on the long term, although the effects may be limited in the short term due to the very limited production capacity.That National Covid-19 Strategic Plan The expansion of lipid nanoparticles is key to not only blocking Covid-19, but also strengthening “the expected central role of mRNA vaccines in responding to future epidemics.”

That said, there are other potential shortages associated with vaccine makers. As vaccine candidates passed the trial, the US government and manufacturers took special precautions to strengthen the supply of adjuvant vaccine devices such as syringes, needles, and syringes. Glass vial.. Despite that effort, there is a shortage of special syringes that can squeeze extra doses out of vials carrying the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine.

The list continues.Some companies Fill finish manufacturingPart of the process that actually puts the vaccine in a small bottle and requires very sterile conditions.Vaccine makers are looking to other facilities due to the limited number of facilities that can do this. Pharmaceutical companies seeking help..Meanwhile, drug executives Told the Washington Post They are also worried about the supply of ingredients that provide the basis of the actual mRNA, as well as the synthetic capping agents, the chemicals in the vaccine that tell the body when to do it. Start reading mRNA.. Currently, only one company manufactures these.

However, even if we continue to discover and solve new hurdles in the deployment of the Covid-19 vaccine, there are certainly more challenges ahead.

“I don’t want to give the impression that solving the problem of lipid nanoparticles will solve the 16 billion doses of humankind,” said Zarr of Greenlight Biosciences. “The reality is that you solve that bottleneck and then find another bottleneck.”

Open Source Made possible by the Omidyar Network. All open source content is editorial independent and created by journalists.