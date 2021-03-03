BMI, age, and gender affect COVID-19 vaccine antibody response

Editor’s Note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance from Medscape Coronavirus Resource Center..

New findings suggest that the ability to initiate a humoral immune response to COVID-19 vaccination may be diminished among heavier, older, male people.

The data are particularly relevant for the mRNA vaccine BNT162b2 developed by BioNTech and Pfizer. This study was carried out by Italian researchers and Release February 26th as a preprint.

The study enrolled 248 healthcare workers, each vaccinated twice. Of the participants, 99.5% developed a humoral immune response after the second dose. These responses depend on body mass index (BMI), age, and gender.

“The findings suggest that women, lean, young people are more capable of boosting the humoral immune response than men, overweight, and older people,” said IRCCS Regina Elena National Cancer Institute (Italy). , Rome) professor Raul Perini said.

“As far as we know, this is the first study to analyze the response of the Covid-19 vaccine in correlation with BMI,” they say.

“More research is needed, but this data could have important implications for the development of COVID-19 vaccination strategies, especially in obese people,” they write.

If data are confirmed by a larger study, “giving obese people additional or higher doses of the vaccine may be an option to be evaluated in this population.”

Results are in contrast to the vaccine Pfizer trial

BMI results are in stark contrast to the final data from the vaccine’s Phase 3 clinical trials. report As a supplement to the article published on December 31, 2020 New England Journal of Medicine..In that study, the effectiveness of the vaccine obesity Status.

Dr. Akiko Iwasaki, a professor of immunology at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute and a researcher at Yale University School of Medicine in New Haven, Connecticut, said the current Italian study shows that antibody levels in obese people are slightly lower. However, there was no difference in symptomatic infection rates in Phase 3 trials compared to non-obese individuals.

“These results show that even slightly lower levels of antibodies induced in obese people were sufficient to protect against symptomatological infections,” Iwasaki said. .. Medscape Medical News..

Indeed, Perini and her colleagues have responded to the vaccine. influenza, Hepatitis B, And rabies are also reduced in obese people compared to lean individuals.

However, because obesity is a major risk factor for COVID-19 morbidity and mortality, it is particularly important to study the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine in obese people, they say.

“A certain state of mild inflammation seen in overweight people can weaken some immune responses, including those initiated by T cells that can kill infected cells directly,” the authors say. I have.

Findings reported in British newspapers

The results of the Italian study were widely covered by the general British press and were headlined as follows: Studies say Pfizer vaccines may be less effective in obese people And Pfizer Vaccine: Overweight People May Need More Dose, Italian Study Says.. On the tabloids, some headlines were a bit stigmatized.

The report emphasizes that the Italian study has been published as a preprint and has not been peer-reviewed or “not yet scrutinized by fellow scientists.”

Most people point out that of the 248 people in the study, only 26 were obese.

Danny Altmann, a professor of immunology at Imperial College London, said, “Although this paper is based on a fairly small preliminary dataset, as we have always known that BMI is a huge predictor of reduced immune response to vaccines. It’s definitely interesting, “he said. Parents newspaper.

“We have confirmed that having a vaccinated population is not synonymous with having an immune population, especially in obese countries, emphasizing the important need for long-term immune monitoring programs.” He added.

Antibody response depends on BMI, age and gender

In an Italian study, participants (158 women and 90 men) were assigned to receive a boosted priming BNT162b2 vaccine on day 21. Blood and nasopharyngeal swabs were collected at baseline and 7 days after the second vaccination.

After the second dose, 99.5% of participants developed a humoral immune response. One did not respond. None of the SARS-CoV-2 tests were positive.

Titors for SARS-CoV-2 binding antibodies were greater in younger participants than in older participants. There was a statistically significant difference between ages 37 and younger (453.5 AU / mL) compared to ages 47-56 (239.8 AU / mL). P = .005), 37 years old or younger and 56 years old or older (453.5 vs 182.4 AU / mL; P <.0001), and those aged 37-47 and over 56 (330.9 vs. 182.4 AU / mL; P = .01).

The antibody response was significantly greater in females than in males (338.5 vs. 212.6 AU / mL; P = .001).

The humoral response was greater in people with a normal body weight BMI (18.5 to 24.9 kg / m).2325.8 AU / mL) and low body weight BMI (<18.5 kg / m)2455.4 AU / mL) BMI is defined as 25-29.9 kg / m compared to pre-obese individuals2 (222.4 AU / mL), and obese people (BMI ≥ 30 kg / m)2167.0 AU / mL; P <.0001). This association remained after adjusting for age (P = .003).

“Our data underscores the importance of in-depth vaccination monitoring of obese people, given the growing list of countries with obesity problems,” the researchers say. ..

High blood pressure It was also associated with a decrease in antibody titer (P = .006), however, after collating age, statistical significance was lost (P = .22).

“We strongly believe that our results are very encouraging and useful to the scientific community,” concludes Pellini and colleagues.

The authors do not disclose the relevant financial relationship. Iwasaki is a co-founder of RIGImmune and a member of its scientific advisory board.

medRxiv. Published February 26, 2021. Full text

