Scientists discover why blood type is important for COVID infection





(HealthDay)-New studies provide further evidence that people with certain blood types are more likely to be infected with COVID-19. Specifically, the new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) is especially blood type Antigens found in the respiratory tract cell.. Researchers have focused on a protein called the receptor-binding domain (RBD) on the surface of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. It is part of the virus that attaches to the host cell. It is an important target for scientists trying to learn how the virus infects people. In this laboratory study, the team evaluated how SARS-CoV-2 RBD interacts with A, B, and O respiratory and red blood cells. The results showed that SARS-CoV-2 RBD strongly prioritized binding to blood group A found in respiratory cells, but blood group A did not. Red blood cells, Or other blood types found in respiratory cells and red blood cells. The SARS-CoV-2 RBD preference for recognizing and attaching blood group A antigens found in the lungs of people with blood group A provides insight into the potential association between blood group A and COVID-19 infection May be provided. the study. Published in the March 3rd diary Blood Advance.. “It’s interesting that the virus RBD really prefers only blood group A antigens in respiratory cells, which is probably the way the virus invades and infects most patients,” said research author Dr. Sean Stowell. Women’s hospitals in Brigam and Boston. “It’s a challenge because blood types are hereditary and we can’t change them,” Stowell said in a journal news release. “But if we can better understand how the virus interacts with people’s blood types, we may be able to find new drugs and preventative measures.” These findings alone cannot fully explain or predict how the coronavirus affects different patients. blood Type, researchers pointed out. “Our observations are not the only mechanism responsible for what we see clinically, but it can explain some of the effects of. blood type About COVID-19 infection. ” Follow the latest news about the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) For more information:

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on COVID-19.

