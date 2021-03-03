Studies show that COVID-19 adversely affects the mental health of teenagers

The· COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) (# If there is no character limit, add parentheses when it first appears According to a nasty newcomer, the pandemic has caused serious damage to teens and young adults. People between the ages of 13 and 18 are most affected. National survey For medical records and insurance claims.

FAIR Health, a non-profit organization that collects data from the largest database of private-sector health insurance claims in the United States, examined 32 billion records and examined records in the range 13-18 and 19-22. ..

The organization tracked monthly changes from January to November 2020 compared to the same period last year.

According to the survey, in March and April 2020, mental health claims for adolescents aged 13-18 doubled as a percentage of all healthcare billing lines compared to the two months of 2019. I did. Overdose claims for the same age group surged to 94.91% of all medical claims in March 2020 and 119.31% in April 2020 compared to the same period last year.

The substance use disorder billing line also surged as a percentage of all bills in March (64.64%) and April (62.69%) 2020 compared to the corresponding month in 2019.

In April 2020, the group aged 13-18 had a 93.6% increase in generalized anxiety disorder billing lines as a percentage of all medical billing lines from the previous year.

Meanwhile, studies show that the line of claims for major depressive disorder increased by 83.9% and the line of claim for adjustment disorder increased by 89.7% in the same age group.

In general, mental health trends between the ages of 19 and 22 were similar to the younger set, but less pronounced.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on mental health, especially the mental health of young people,” Fairhealth President Robin Gerberd said in a statement.

“The findings of our new report affect everyone responsible for youth care, including providers, parents, educators, policy makers and payers,” she added. ..

Gerbird I told MedPage today: “We see a clear decline in access to health care, especially in March and April, but we continue to use mental health services during that period.”

“The need for mental health services persisted and increased in several respects during that period,” she added.

Her team also found that the gender gap in mental health services that existed before the pandemic widened.

Before the outbreak, girls accounted for two-thirds of the complaint line, but the proportion of complaints caused by women surged from March to reach 71% in November 2020.

“These results are largely in line with other researchers’ findings that women are almost twice as likely to be diagnosed with mental illness as men,” the report said.

According to a report by MedPage Today, the survey found that intentional self-harm claims increased significantly as a percentage of all medical claims, increasing 91% in March 2020 and nearly doubling in April 2020. It is also shown that it became.

Researchers have found that women are up to five times more likely to be treated for intentional self-harm than men.

Comparing August 2019 and August 2020 in the northeast, groups 13-18 saw a 333.93% surge in allegations of intentional self-harm. This is a higher percentage than any other region in any month surveyed by the group.

Dr. Jess Schatkin of NYU Langone Health Center’s Child Study Center said the data are not surprising, but “we are all talking about concerns.”

“We know that teenagers already have a high incidence of mental illness,” Shutkin told MedPage Today. “now, [with the pandemic], Their parents are beginning to struggle with relationships, work and food security. It just raises the ante. We are already aware of the vulnerabilities and this only makes them more vulnerable. “

FAIR Health’s new white paper, the seventh in the COVID-19 study, is entitled “The Impact of COVID-19 on Mental Health in Children: A Study of Private Health Claims.”

This article was originally posted on NYPost.com.