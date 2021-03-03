In Los Angeles County, the number of cases of health care workers is decreasing as the number of vaccinations increases.





The flood of health care workers who once caught the coronavirus in Los Angeles County is now slowly slowing down. This is mainly because the majority of them are vaccinated. Local public health officials said.. Reports of new viral cases among health care workers in the county decreased by 94% from late November, just before vaccination began. Statistics are promising both in Los Angeles County and across the country.A few Healthcare professionals first stated Reluctant to get the Covid-19 vaccine shot, Often from Fear of the safety of vaccines used in a hurry under an emergency permit from the Food and Drug Administration. Workers in nursing homes and long-term care facilities, which were hotspots during the pandemic, had special concerns. At some point, these workers accounted for a quarter of all cases of health care workers in Los Angeles County. However, by the end of February, the county had 69% (including 78%) of health care workers at these facilities. Nursing home and long-term care staff — had been vaccinated at least once.

The result was amazing. There were 434 new virus cases reported in the county among caregiver health care workers during the week of November 29, while there were 10 cases during the week of February 14. According to county data.. The same thing happened to all county health workers. The county said the number of new cases in the week of February 14 decreased from more than 1,800 in the week of November 29 to 69. “High vaccination rates correlate with the lowest number of cases and mortality among nursing home health care workers,” the county’s public health service said in a statement Monday. Vaccination was adjusted at each site. “ The county as a whole made significant progress during the same period, with new cases reduced by 71% overall.But still, the risk of the virus getting there Stay high.. A Recent research by the Kaiser Family Foundation Los Angeles County has been found to be more advanced than most of the country in vaccination of health care workers. National survey, Conducted from February 15th to February 23rdFound that 54% of healthcare workers had been vaccinated at least once by then, and said another 10% would be vaccinated as soon as possible. About 15% said they would never get the vaccine.

