Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson

The coronavirus pandemic in Florida is an evolving news article, so some information in this article may be out of date. To stay connected to COVID-19’s comprehensive coverage in Florida Coronavirus Watch Newsletter..

Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and now Johnson & Johnson-Janssen.

As of February 27, three or more COVID-19 vaccines have been made publicly available, thanks to the great efforts of several companies last year. Each has received an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the Food and Drug Administration and is distributed nationwide.

But what’s the difference between them? And which one should you get?

The second answer is the simplest: whatever you can do.

In an interview with NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said that all of the various vaccines were “really very good.”

Then three people remained.The FDA approves Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, doses expected to begin next week

What are the COVID-19 vaccines available?

Pfizer-BioNTech And modern It is an mRNA vaccine. Johnson & Johnsons It is a viral vector vaccine.

mRNA Abbreviation for messenger ribonucleic acid, which is more or less an instruction to your body on how to make proteins. In this case, it makes a harmless protein specific to COVID-19 that induces your body to produce antibodies and T lymphocytes (T cells) to fight it. If you become infected with the real thing in the future, those cells will remember it as well and fight. This is the first time that an mRNA vaccine has been approved for use in any disease.

A Viral vector Is a virus that has been modified to not cause disease, but it still causes the immune system to build certain defenses. Same result, different angles. Examples of viral vector vaccines are influenza and measles vaccines.

Neither method affects the DNA.

Fact check:What about COVID-19, its vaccine, face mask, and seasonal flu?

But which COVID vaccine is best?

According to the FDA, all three vaccines are very effective against COVID-19. However, there are some differences.

Overall, Pfizer and Moderna test results are high. Approximately 95% of people who receive the Pfizer vaccine are protected from the development of COVID-19 virus symptoms, 94.1% in Moderna. Johnson & Johnson’s has shown 86% efficacy in tests worldwide.

But that may not be a fair comparison. Vaccines have been tested in different trials in different situations. Both Pfizer and Moderna tested for symptomatological COVID infection before new and nasty variants were discovered.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is not as effective against mild illnesses as the other two vaccines, but it is equally appreciated for its most important parts: serious illness, hospitalization and death. It also appeared to work well against the highly contagious B.1.351 variant that emerged in South Africa and was discovered in Florida at the end of February.

Influenza vaccines are generally 40-60% effective for comparison.

Also, Johnson & Johnson vaccines are one-time only and do not require freezing and refrigeration like the other two vaccines, making shipping and management much easier.

“If you go somewhere and have a J & J and it’s currently available, I’ll take it,” Forch said. “I personally do the same. I think people need to be vaccinated as soon as possible and quickly.”

How does the COVID vaccine work?

Both Pfizer and Moderna require two shots. Only one Johnson & Johnson vaccine is required.

Multiple vaccinations are very common. Almost all vaccines recommended for children and adolescents, and many adult vaccinations (such as diphtheria, tetanus, hepatitis A and B) require multiple doses, sometimes 3-4. One vaccination is required.

If the vaccine requires two doses, the first tells the body what the virus is and prepares the immune system. The second time enhances the reaction. In Pfizer’s tests, the first shot seemed to be about 52% effective in protecting against COVID-19, and the second shot increased it to 95%.

Can I choose the coronavirus vaccine I need?

At this point, the more important question is if you can get it at all. The local health department provides what you receive. Publix offers the Moderna vaccine. Other locations, such as CVS and Wal-Mart, simply state that they are affiliated with local, state, and federal programs.

“By making different types of vaccines available, especially by using vaccines with different recommended doses and storage and handling requirements, the general public, jurisdiction, and vaccine providers have more options. We can provide flexibility, “said Rochelle P. Walensky, Head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Control and prevention. “By inoculating the first vaccine available, we can protect all of us from COVID-19.”

Where will Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine be distributed?

Governor DeSantis said on Monday, March 1, that he expects about 175,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine to be delivered to Florida within a week. Announced by Volusia County Their health department will start getting theirs Next week.

More:Orange City Wal-Mart first distributed COVID vaccine in Volusia County

Also, the Biden administration Merck helps Johnson & Johnson produce the COVID-19 vaccine Therefore, production should recover very quickly

In most areas, all three coronavirus vaccines will be available, but not all vaccination sites, according to White House officials.

Due to differences in effectiveness in infecting the virus, government officials said they are instructing jurisdictions to distribute them fairly – and monitor to make sure it happens.

Who can get the COVID vaccine in Florida?

As of March 3, the following people are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Florida:

Residents and staff of long-term care facilities.

People over 65 years old.

People under the age of 65 are considered very vulnerable.

Healthcare professionals in direct contact with the patient.

Students from kindergarten to high school over 50 years old.

Oath of law enforcement officers over 50 years old.And

Firefighters over 50

Pfizer vaccine is recommended for people over 16 years old. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are recommended for people over the age of 18.

Who should not be vaccinated?

Do not vaccinate if you have had an allergic reaction to the components of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.

If you have an immediate allergic reaction to the first mRNA shot, do not take another injection, even if it is not severe.

If you are allergic to polyethylene glycol (PEG) and polysorbate, do not shoot.

Will you be protected immediately after the shot?

No. From a Johnson & Johnson shot or the first Pfizer or Moderna shot, it can take weeks for the body to develop and protect antibodies and T cells. During that time, you are likely to get infected, so wear a mask after vaccination and continue practicing to reduce your social distance.

I received the COVID vaccine twice.Is it safe to hug — and what about those masks?

What if the second shot isn’t in time?

A second Pfizer shot is recommended with a four-day grace period, 21 days after the first shot. Moderna recommends for them after 28 days.

You can get a second shot later (CDC says it’s up to 6 weeks from the first shot), but it hasn’t been tested to determine if it’s less effective. Also, I don’t know what would happen if I didn’t get a second shot of Pfizer or Moderna at all.

If I take a Pfizer shot, can I make the second shot a modeler? Is it possible to do the opposite?

No. The CDC states that the two are incompatible with each other or with other COVID-19 vaccines.

What are the side effects of the vaccine?

Since the vaccine stimulates your body’s immune system to respond to the disease, it can cause local reactions and symptoms throughout the body where the shot is given. This is not uncommon with any vaccine. Side effects common to all three vaccines include pain, swelling, redness, chills, malaise, headache, and muscle aches at the site of firing. Fever, nausea, and swollen lymph nodes have also been reported.

Some people who have been vaccinated with Pfizer and Modana have reported more side effects on the second shot.

Some people can suffer from an allergic reaction (perhaps a severe reaction) within 4 hours of receiving the vaccine. These include hives, swelling, and wheezing. If this happens, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will advise you not to take another shot.

CA Bridges is a digital producer of the USA TODAY network. Follow him on Twitter. @cabridges