A 7 year old girl sells lemonade to help pay for brain surgery

The girl’s determination to sell lemonade to pay for her brain tumor treatment inspires people around the world and at the same time spotlights the harsh reality of the US healthcare system.

When Liza Scott finds out she needs to have Brain surgery, A 7-year-old kid faced this news with pragmaticism: she wanted Sell ​​lemonade To help pay for it.

“She said she wanted to go to a bakery and start selling lemonade to help her undergo surgery,” said Elizabeth Scott, a 41-year-old mother at a family-owned Savage’s Bakery in Homewood, Alabama. Told. “I just said,’Well, that’s okay. You can install a lemonade stand, but I don’t think it will be that much.”

Scott felt hesitant about the reaction. Liza earned about $ 15,000 in cash from the Savage stand and about $ 300,000 from the Mighty Causes page.

“It just keeps pouring,” Scott said. “It’s incredible love and support. I don’t even have words. It’s hard to wrap my head.”

Seven-year-old Liza Scott sells lemonade to raise costs associated with brain surgery. Courtesy Elizabeth Scott

What looked like a bad dream was a serious symptom

About a month ago, Scott heard Liza out of breath at 3 am, but Scott easily woke him up and wondered if the girl had a nightmare. However, more episodes (turned out to be seizures) continued.

“In more tests, they decided that it wasn’t just irregular brain activity, but something more serious in reality,” Scott explained.

Seven-year-old Liza set up a lemonade stand at her family store, Savage’s Bakery. Many patrons and community members flocked to her stand and her online fundraising activities to help pay for her surgery. Courtesy Elizabeth Scott

There are three malformations in Liza’s brain: schizophrenia, parietal arteriovenous malformations, and dural arteriovenous fistula. The first is a rift in the brain from the time the brain was not closed properly. A second bundle of blood vessels; and finally causes a false connection between veins and arteries.

“I’m not sure if the seizures come from all of them,” Scott said. “We don’t know any more until we treat two vascular malformations that we can perform surgery on.”

Few doctors can perform the surgery that Liza needs, so she has to travel to Boston Children’s Hospital to have surgery. Scott’s insurance and secondary insurance cover most of the costs, but there are still out-of-pocket medical and travel expenses. That’s why Liza wanted to sell.

“She will have continuous medical care for years because she has to have an MRI, angiography, and long-term medication,” Scott said. “We have a long way to go, but we will fight it and do what we have to do to stay healthy.”

Liza charged only a quarter of the lemonade glass, but most customers seem to have given her a little extra. She raised about $ 15,000 in cash. Courtesy Elizabeth Scott

Scott built a lemonade stand in Liza to sell lemonade in the summer, and Liza put it in the store and sold drinks for 25 cents a glass. Scott has set up a Mighty Causes page for people who want to donate but don’t have cash. The family is stunned by the amount of support.

“We are excited about her and share her success with her, but we also want this to be a learning opportunity to understand elegance and kindness,” Scott said. .. “She definitely feels special.”

Crowdsourcing for healthcare

Healthcare funding is becoming more and more common on crowdfunding sites, says Allison Sesso, executive director of RIP Medical Debt, an organization that buys and allows people’s medical debt.

“GoFundMe says that one-third (a significant proportion) of its fundraising activities come from medical expenses,” Sesso told TODAY Parents. “In reality, most people can’t make what they’re trying to make.”

She states that crowdsourcing to cover medical costs is a “unique American” and that the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbates the need for additional funding for medical costs for Americans.

“It’s an increasing trend,” she said. “Unfortunately, friends and family are not able to make so many donations because everyone is financially affected.”

RIP Medical Debt tries to help as many people as possible, but she hopes that one day her organization will no longer be needed.

“We will continue to support people as much as possible by helping them donate and eliminate their medical debt. Rather, it shouldn’t exist in the world,” she said. “Rather, we need a systematic, large-scale solution that addresses the underlying problem.”

“She rather wants to focus on selling lemonade, playing, and just becoming a kid.”

On March 8th, Liza will undergo surgery and will stay in Boston for about two weeks. Moms and daughters are scared, but Liza is often forgotten while she is busy.

“She’s rather focused on selling lemonade, playing, and just becoming a kid. She’s definitely nervous,” Scott said. “She doesn’t want to go to Boston and she doesn’t want to have surgery. Surgery saves her life, so it’s hard to hurt her stomach as a mom. It’s not selective.”

Scott says some of the extra money they raise may be spent on Liza’s ongoing care, but they want to help other families in need of financial assistance in their child’s health care. I think.

“Liza loves to help others,” Scott said. “Once we have overcome the big hurdles, we want to be able to help other families in our own position.”