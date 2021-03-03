Healthcare professionals provide tips on how to manage colon health





Since March is America’s Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, cancer.org is the time for the country to spotlight colon cancer, which is the leading cause of cancer deaths in men and women in the United States. Many colorectal cancers can be prevented or detected early when they are easy to treat. Therefore, it is very important to be screened. Dr. Rowland Reyna, founder of HealthTexas, explains why it is so important to manage colon health and focus on maintaining an overall healthy lifestyle. Below are some important questions answered. 1) Why is it important to know about colon cancer? “Globally, more than one million people are diagnosed with colon cancer each year,” Reina said. “715,000 people die each year. In the United States, men and women are the second leading cause of death after lung cancer. One in 20 people has colon cancer in their lifetime and (and) the median age. The value is 69 years. The important thing is that most of these cancers are preventable. “ Advertising 2) How can I prevent colon cancer? Here are seven ways to prevent colorectal cancer: Screened from age 50-annual fecal occult blood test, colonoscopy. Eat lots of fruits, vegetables and whole grains. Fewer lean meats and processed foods. Regular exercise. Lose Weight-Obesity Increases Risk. Please do not smoke. Please do not drink. Take Vitamin D Daily-The recommended dose is 2,000 to 5,000 units per day. “Vitamin D also reduces the risk of COVID-19,” Reina said. “In summary, bad habits about diet, obesity, and lack of exercise significantly increase the risk. About 50% of colon cancers are lifestyle-related, and in many respects, screening for cancer May be completely preventable. “ It is important to know that screening tests are done when there are no signs or symptoms of illness. Contact your doctor immediately if you have any symptoms. If you need a primary care physician HealthTexas With 17 locations serving the San Antonio region, the medical group specializes in Medicare plans. All physicians are accredited by the Board of Internal Medicine or Family Medicine. Watch the video above to learn more about HealthTexas.

Copyright 2021-KSAT All rights reserved.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos