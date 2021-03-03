COVID-19 pandemic associated with increased alcohol withdrawal rates in inpatients







Source / Disclosure

Disclosure: One research author reports that he is a consultant and member of the advisory board of the medical device company Masimo. Other authors have not reported relevant financial disclosures.

Add topic to email alert

Receive an email when a new article is posted Please enter your email address to receive emails when new articles are posted .. “data-action =” subscribe “> Subscribe

The request could not be processed. Please try again later.If you continue to have this issue, please contact us [email protected] .. Return to Healio According to the results of a study letter published in, alcohol withdrawal rates increased among inpatients during the COVID-19 pandemic. JAMA network opened. “This study objectively identified the adverse effects of a pandemic on alcohol withdrawal.” Ram A. Sharma, MD, The director of psychiatry at Christiana Care in Delaware told Healio Psychiatry. “Alcohol withdrawal rates in inpatients in 2020 were 34% higher than in 2019. To our knowledge, this is the first study to quantify this phenomenon expected for a pandemic.” Source: Adobe Stock

Lamb A. Sharma

Sharma et al. Analyzed hospitalization and demographic electronic health record data. hospitalized patient From January 2018 to September 22, 2020 in a large tertiary care hospital system. They identified inpatients diagnosed with alcohol withdrawal using more than eight revised clinical laboratory withdrawal assessments for three periods of 2020 (pre-stay, during-stay, and post-stay throughout the state). We have calculated a unique patient summary statistic. Home period. They calculated the incidence of alcohol withdrawal between 2018, 2019, and 2020. In addition, we used the same period in 2019 and the averages for 2018 and 2019 as references for calculating the incidence ratio and 95% confidence interval for each period in 2020. This explained seasonal fluctuations. Data were available for 340 patients diagnosed with Alcohol withdrawal Before the ban on going out, 231 people were diagnosed during the ban on going out and 507 people were diagnosed after the ban on going out. The results showed similar patient characteristics during the three periods. Inpatients showed consistently high alcohol withdrawal rates compared to both 2020 and 2019, and the 2018 and 2019 averages. However, there was a large difference in the period after the stay-at-home order. Incidence rates were highest in 2020 and 2019 in the last two weeks of home orders (IRR = 1.84; 95% CI, 1.3-2.6). Alcohol withdrawal rates in inpatients increased by 34% during the same period in 2020 and 2019 during the pandemic (IRR = 1.34; 95% CI, 1.22-1.48). “Identifying inpatients with alcohol withdrawal for better management requires greater vigilance and more screening,” Sharma said. “In addition, early intervention in alcohol use disorders will play an important role in addressing this issue in the near future.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos