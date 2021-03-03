Despite the influx of COVID vaccines, Florida cases continue to grow stubbornly





New COVID-19 Cases and deaths increased as more vaccines flowed into the state on Wednesday in Palm Beach County and throughout Florida, according to the latest updates from the Florida Department of Health. The federal government has opened vaccination sites in Miami, Tampa, Orlando, and Jacksonville. Each can be inoculated to 3,000 people daily. This is in addition to those who are vaccinated about 400,000 times each week in the state. Retailers such as CVS and Wal-Mart receive shipments directly from the federal government. More:Florida Coronavirus: Latest Charts and Number of Cases More:How to Get Vaccines in Palm Beach County: Teachers, Police Get New Qualifications In addition, Governor Ron DeSantis said the state plans to receive 175,000 new one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccines by the weekend. However, new cases continued to pile up, despite more than 3 million people across Florida receiving at least one double dose of Pfizer and Moderna. The positive rate was also well above the level required by public health authorities. The latest figures from the state health authorities are: 6,014 — New cases reported state-wide. This is above the average of 5,677 reported daily in the last two weeks. 426 — Additional people diagnosed in the county. An average of 418 new cases have been reported in the last 14 days. 133 — New deaths have been counted across the state. It has been reported that 2,005 people have died in the last two weeks. Four — Additional deaths reported in the county. Due to late reporting of deaths, the number per day can fluctuate significantly. In the last two weeks, 130 people have been reported dead, down from 154 in the previous week. 6.82% — State daily positive rate. It indicates the prevalence of the disease and the risk of infection. This is the highest level since February 21st. The average for the last two weeks is 6.06%. 6.41% — County daily positive rate. Over the last two weeks, it has averaged 6.1%. Health officials say it must stay below 5% before declaring that the spread of the virus has been suppressed. 3,600 — People hospitalized throughout the state for the treatment of COVID-19. This is the lowest number of patients since late November. It has been steadily declining since mid-January. 259 — People in the county hospital for the treatment of illness. That number has been flat for the past four days. 1,924,114 — People infected with the virus throughout the state since the pandemic began. 121,652 — Cases confirmed in the county. 28,739,056 — People infected all over the country. 114,975,672 — Infectious diseases around the world. 31,829 — State-wide death from COVID-19. 2,535 — People who succumbed to this disease in the county. 517,833 — The number of national deaths. 2,554,416 — Death all over the world. 1,773,638 — Fully vaccinated Florida people. Another 1,400,524 people received a single two-shot vaccine. 166,033 — Fully vaccinated people in the county. An additional 104,459 people got one shot. [email protected]

