Main priority for COVID-19 vaccine for teachers





Portland, Maine (AP) — Governor of Maine Janet Mills said Wednesday that the state would align its coronavirus vaccination program with President Biden’s call to vaccinate teachers and school staff.

Maine recently announced an age-based system for determining vaccine eligibility, expanding its eligibility to people over the age of 60 on Wednesday. Mr Mills, a Democrat like Biden, said he shared the president’s desire to vaccinate teachers.

By promoting vaccinations for teachers and school staff, more than 50,000 people will be eligible to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, Mills said. By extending the vaccine to people over the age of 60, she said more than 10,000 have already been qualified.

“We will continue to work day and night with healthcare providers, focusing on those who are at greatest risk of dying if infected with the virus and shooting as many weapons as possible as quickly as possible,” Mills said. Stated. At the national level, President Joe Biden also promised that by the end of May, all American adults would have access to adequate vaccines. The state is looking for more information about when the vaccine will arrive in Maine, Mills said. She said the state had not yet made changes to its own vaccine time frame. Mills and other state officials said Maine wants to extend the coronavirus vaccine from April to over 50 and in May to over 40. Other Coronavirus Pandemic News in Maine: ___ Numbers The latest average positive rate in Maine is 1.79%. The state health department calculates positive rates differently across the country, but in Maine, AP uses data from the COVID tracking project to calculate rates by dividing new cases by test specimens. The 7-day moving average of Maine’s positive rate has not increased over the past two weeks, rising from 3.7% on February 16th to 1.79% on March 2nd.

The main CDC said Wednesday that the state has outnumbered 45,000 positive cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic. Authorities also reported a total of 705 deaths.

