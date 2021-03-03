Oregon has reported an additional 27 COVID-19-related deaths. 1 million vaccinations





Portland, Oregon (KTVZ)-There were 27 new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, and the state’s death toll increased to 2,252, the Oregon Department of Health reported Wednesday. OHA also reported an estimated 276 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday at 12:01 am, bringing the state to a total of 156,287. caution: On Tuesday, we received a large number of unprocessed electronic lab reports (ELRs). As a result, the number of tests on Wednesday is higher than expected. The test results were from January 1st to March 1st. About 99% of these test results are negative, and Wednesday’s positive rate is lower than expected. Oregon reaches milestone: 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine given OHA recorded more than one million vaccines given to Oregons on Wednesday. There were 22,346 doses recorded on Tuesday, bringing the total number of doses given in the state to 1,019,767. The first dose was given on December 14, less than 3 months ago. Approximately one in five Oregons who are likely to be eligible receive at least one dose. Vaccines for all Oregon counties, care facilities, home care facilities, adult foster parents, group homes for people with disabilities, hospitals, mass vaccination events, mobile events, clinics, tribal health centers, group homes, group homes It is provided. Settings, pharmacies, outpatient clinics, federal-qualified health centers, and other locations throughout the state. Oregon is currently receiving a total of 1,019,767 cumulative first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. To date, 1,310,175 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites throughout Oregon. “This would not have been possible without the partnerships strengthened and developed to bring Oregon closer to community immunity and the thousands of providers, volunteers, nurses, and countless other Oregons who made it possible,” OHA said. Director Patrick Allen said. “We provide more than 22,000 vaccines daily, which can end this difficult journey for many. “Appropriate from the federal government, the large number of Oregons who are willing to be vaccinated, and the capabilities of the vaccination site to meet the timeline for opening schedule opportunities to additional groups. We need a consistent dose supply to vaccinate all eligible individuals. “ The St. Charles Health System received 27,447 COVID-19 vaccinations as of early Wednesday. As Oregon continues to roll out vaccines, OHA encourages all Oregon residents to continue to take safeguards to keep themselves, their families, colleagues, loved ones, friends, and communities safe and healthy. I will. They continue to recommend the following to all Oregons: Maintain a physical distance of 6 feet.

Wear a face cover outside the house.

Practice hand hygiene.

Avoid gatherings with non-household members.

If you have mild symptoms but begin to develop symptoms, immediately consult your healthcare provider for instructions on how to care for yourself and your family and decide if you want to be tested. please.

And finally, when you get a call from your local public health authority, answer it and get advice on how to protect yourself and those around you. COVID-19 hospitalized The number of patients admitted to COVID-19 throughout Oregon is 140, nine fewer than on Tuesday. There are 31 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) bed, two more than Tuesday. The total number of patients in bed can fluctuate during reporting times. This number does not reflect the number of hospital stays or length of stay per day. This data does not include personnel limits and may further limit bed capacity. There were 14 COVID-19 patients in St. Charles Bend as of Wednesday at 4 am, one of whom was in the ICU and ventilator. Learn more about hospital capacity... Incident and death Details of the deaths reported on Wednesday will be published later. Newly confirmed estimated COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday were Baker (2), Benton (3), Craccamah (20), Clatsop (2), Colombia (3), Couse (24), Deshuts (10). ), Douglas (22), Grant (2), Harney (2), Jackson (47), Jefferson (5), Josephine (5), Clatsop (2), Lane (15), Lynn (4), Malfur (2) ), Marion (28), Multnomah (26), Pork (4), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (7), Union (10), Washington (25), Yamhill (2). Details of COVID-19 vaccination For more information on the status of the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon, see OHA Web page, Distribution and other useful information breakdown.

App Breaking News Alert Bar / Email Alerts – Breaking News / Government-Politics / News / Oregon-Northwest / Top Stories

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos