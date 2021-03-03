Montana reports 202 new COVID-19 cases, Cascade County adds 20





The state posted 202 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, resulting in a total of 100,351 confirmed reports in Montana. Of all cases, 97,327 have recovered and 1,651 remain active. According to the state website covid19.mt.gov, 67 out of a total of 4,600 hospitalizations are currently in the hospital. Montana has added one death since Tuesday’s report, resulting in a total of 1,373 deaths associated with respiratory illness. The state has tested 1,086,548 against the coronavirus, which is 4,986 more than Tuesday. The first case of COVID-19 in Montana was reported on March 11. Gallatin County surpassed the state on Wednesday, reporting 34 new cases, with the county making 195 active reports out of a total of 12,367 cases. The county accounts for about 16% of new cases reported that day and about 12% of active cases in Montana. Yellowstone County has posted 26 new cases and currently has 533 active reports out of 16,264 cases. Flathead County subsequently added 23 new cases and currently has 195 active reports. Cascade County reported 20 cases. Currently, the county has 60 active cases, 7,518 recovery and 150 deaths. Cascade City-The County Health Department announced at a Health Committee meeting Wednesday that it had not met its 10 goals per 100,000 and that Mask’s obligations are still valid. More:CCHD: Maskman Date remains valid in Cascade County Missoula County added 18 new cases, Silver Bow County posted 14, and Lewis and Clark County reported 12. In central and northern Montana, Hill County has reported five new cases and currently has 23 active reports. Fergus County posted four new cases, resulting in six active reports as of Wednesday. Phillips County and Teton County each added two new cases. Several counties in the state, including Fallon County, Garfield County, Petroleum County, Prairie County, Toole County, and Wibaux County, have not reported active cases as of Wednesday. To date, a total of 269,222 vaccinations have been given and 94,766 Montanans have been completely vaccinated against respiratory illness. Governor Greg Gianforte announced on Tuesday that the state will expand its residents’ vaccination eligibility starting next week. Starting Monday, the state will reduce the age requirement for COVID-19 vaccination to 60 and add some eligible medical conditions for people between the ages of 16 and 59. Medical conditions include asthma, cystic fibrosis, and liver disease. .. This change is part of a new Phase 1B Plus of the state’s vaccine distribution program. More:Governor’s Office: More Montana people will be covered by the COVID-19 vaccine starting next week “This expansion prioritizes the population group, which accounts for nearly 90% of Montana’s total deaths and more than 70% of inpatients during this pandemic. This thoughtful, data-driven, common sense. Through our approach, we will minimize hospitalization, and death from the virus, “said the statement, citing data from the Montana Department of Public Health and Welfare. He went on to say, “The Montanas are very patient because they are waiting for more supply from the federal government. My priority is to make the vaccine available to all Montanas who want it. To do. I won’t quit my job until it’s done. “ Tribune reporter Nicole Garten contributed to this article. Skylar Rispens reports on Great Falls Tribune education and the latest news. To contact her with comments and story ideas, please email srispens @ greatfallstribune.com. Follow her on Twitter @skylar_rispens Or on Facebook Skyler squirrel pen.. At the top of the page[購読]Help support local coverage by subscribing to tribunes using links.







