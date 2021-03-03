Health
The “Moderna arm” vaccine rash does not worsen on the second shot
Have good news about “Modern arm” About a week after receiving the vaccination, an itchy red rash may develop. Moderna COVID-19 vaccine..
People who experienced an unpleasant rash were concerned that a second dose might give a worse reaction. That’s not the case, according to a report released Wednesday, and in most cases the second time is completely unresponsive.
Dr. Kim Blumenthal, an allergist, epidemiologist, professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, and tracking the response, said:
“There was concern that if there was a reaction on the first dose, it could recur on the second dose and get worse, but now we have enough cases to know that it is not happening. Was tracked. “
The reaction manifests as an angry red rash, most often on the vaccinated arm, but can spread to the arm and other parts of the hand. It has a very prominent oval shape on the skin, is hard and hot to the touch, and can sometimes be very itchy.
This reaction occurs only in people who have been vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine, not the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. It is more common in women than in men, and more often in people under the age of 60.
For Natalie Ross of San Mateo, California, the area where she was first vaccinated with COVID-19 was “swelling, hot to the touch, but not a big deal,” she said. The red spots grew daily, but it was not itchy and lasted for about 6 days.
This reaction can be surprising because it usually does not appear until 7 or 8 days after vaccination.
“In all patients, they completely resolved their initial symptoms from the time they first fired, and then this appeared out of nowhere,” Blumental said.
Although many patients have begun to informally call it the “modeler arm,” the rash is now called the “large delayed local reaction.”
Doctors and patients first began hearing reports of reactions shortly after the Moderna vaccine began to be distributed. USA Today I wrote about it on January 27th, but little data was available at that time.
Blumenthal and Dr. Esther Freeman are tracking this phenomenon and published their first paper in the New England Journal of Medicine on Wednesday.
They are tracking cases of reactions at Massachusetts General Hospital, with no cases of worsening reactions on the second shot.
“This treatise should be really encouraging for both patients and healthcare providers,” Freeman said. “The reaction seems to recur in only about half of the cases, and I have never seen it worsen.”
In about 50% of cases, patients were completely unresponsive on the second dose. At 25%, the reaction was mild. At 25% it was about the same.
“A major concern people may have had was a full-blown allergic reaction throughout the body,” said Freeman, director and professor of global health dermatology at Massachusetts State University.
Another positive finding was that in those who had a rash on both shots, the rash appeared to disappear faster after 1 second.
Those who had it after the first shot reported that the rash lasted 6 to 11 days. According to Freeman, those who responded after the second shot faded in a few days.
Wendy Holman’s first rash lasted 10 days, while the second rash lasted only 3 days.
“Today, if you look closely, you’ll see faint debris of pink skin around the inoculation site, no itching or pain,” said Holman, who lives in Santa Rosa, California.
So far, the side effects of both the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines are similar except for this one reaction. Experts warn that a small number of responding people are not the reason why one vaccine is preferred over another. According to Freeman, people need to take all the vaccines available.
Treatment is easy for most patients. According to Blumental, ice on the rash and non-sedative antihistamines are usually enough to address the symptoms. Taking a second shot with the opposite arm is useful, but not required.
In some, more serious cases, steroids were needed. Fortunately, in these few cases, the patient did not have a recurrence of the rash on the second vaccination, she said.
Doctors reported that some patients were treated with antibiotics when the rash was misdiagnosed as an infection.
It is unclear how common the reaction is. In the first Moderna test, .08% of participants experienced a “delayed injection site reaction”. However, Freeman believes this number is probably higher, as Moderna only counted reactions initiated after day 8.
Such delays in skin response to vaccination are rare, but have been reported in other regular vaccinations, she added.
Researchers told the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Vaccine Side Effect System ( V safe..
Doctors are continuing to study reactions and are particularly interested in collecting images of rashes in people with dark skin. There is no sign that the reaction is different even for people with dark skin. They just want to record the phenomenon across all skin shades.
Contact Elizabeth Weise at [email protected]
