Health
Treatment does not stop the more serious COVID-19
The federal government has stopped studying COVID-19 convalescent plasma and said blood products from recovered patients cannot prevent people at risk of visiting the emergency room from getting sick. ..
Convalescent plasma is widely used to treat patients with COVID-19. Under the assumption that immune cells in the blood of a recovered person will help the next patient to fight the virus.Food and Drug Administration Allow emergency use Last summer, he said further research is needed to confirm the effects of convalescent plasma in hospitalized patients during a pandemic.
The test conducted by the National Institutes of Health was canceled early Tuesday. This is because an independent reviewer group has determined that it will not benefit COVID-19 patients who have been treated and released from the emergency room.
“There are no signs that convalescent plasma was beneficial,” said Dr. Simone Grin, a program scientist for the study, to ER patients at risk for more serious illness.
The plasma of recovered patients contains antibodies or proteins produced by the immune system to fight the disease. In some conditions, such as the flu, antibodies from recovered patients are widely believed to help infected people.
Dr. Daniel Griffin, an infectious disease specialist at ProHEALTH Care in New York, said that in the case of COVID-19, convalescent plasma “does not appear to have a significant impact on important things such as mortality and hospitalization.” It states.
In science, the effectiveness of a treatment is ideally determined by a series of studies that show whether it worked and under what circumstances it worked. Griffin said most of the studies he saw found that convalescent plasma was ineffective.
There is more than 180 trials underway for convalescent plasma With COVID-19 Leading by Vanderbilt University Plasma is used in early hospitalized patients in Nashville, Tennessee, and two are being tested for recoverable plasma at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. Reduces the risk of developing symptoms People exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19 and whether it is possible Convenient for those who visit the clinic For COVID-19.
Dr. R. Scott Wright helped conduct a large convalescent plasma test from the Mayo Clinic last summer and concluded that plasma would help. In a study of more than 100,000 patients who received some convalescent plasma, 7.3% less death Among patients who received plasma with high antibody levels than those who received plasma with low antibody.
Although the Mayo Clinic study did not include the placebo group and technically did not meet the gold standard for clinical trials, collecting plasma with low levels of antibody is similar to administering placebo. Because it fits effectively.
The trial led to FDA approval High antibody level convalescent plasma In early inpatients with COVID-19 disease.
Wright criticized a new federal study, saying it was too small to provide conclusive evidence of the effectiveness of convalescent plasma.
“We know that we need more than 1,000 patients to show the benefits of efficacy,” Wright said. He said government trials had too few patients and potential COVID-19 treatments were inadequate.
A federal trial of outpatient COVID-19 convalescent plasma (C3PO), called a clinical trial, was conducted in 47 hospital emergency departments and enrolled a target of 900 to 511 participants. The exam plan began in April and was registered in August. ..
Researchers included patients who showed COVID-19 symptoms within a week, when convalescent plasma was considered to be most effective. The disease is then generally caused by an immune overreaction to the virus, not the virus itself.
An independent data and safety monitoring committee (DSMB) met on February 25 and these patients either needed further care, needed hospitalization, or died within 15 days of receiving plasma. I checked. The Board decided that convalescent plasma was probably safe but unlikely to benefit, and recommended that the National Institute of Cardiopulmonary Blood stop enrolling patients in the study.
Grin and his colleague, who led the study, said they would like to wait until the data are fully analyzed before drawing further conclusions about the effectiveness of convalescent plasma.
Dr. Naheed El Kassar, Program Officer and NHLBI Medical Officer for the C3PO trial, said negative trials are still important.
“We don’t do clinical trials just to get a positive answer,” she said, and participants who donated plasma should be proud to have contributed to this knowledge expansion. “They have advanced science, and thanks to them, we have what we have now. That is the answer to a very important clinical trial.”
Dr. Rajesh Gandhi of Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston said identifying ineffective treatments is “very important” and does not give patients ineffective treatments.
“Without these trials, there is no progress,” said Gandhi, whose hospitals use convalescent plasma only as part of their clinical trials. “Many talked-about drugs need to be researched and resolved.”
Contact Karen Weintraub at [email protected]
Health and patient safety coverage at USA TODAY was partially made possible by grants from the Masimo Foundation for Ethics, Innovation and Competition for Healthcare. The Masimo Foundation does not provide editorial input.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]