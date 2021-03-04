Wednesday update: Oswego County virus cases from 25 to 6,365 | Oswego County

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced on Wednesday, March 3, that 25 additional residents had tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the cumulative total of positive cases to 6,365 since the county began monitoring COVID-19 in March 2020. Currently, there are 137 active positive cases.
Huang said he was concerned that the data showed that the virus was still active in the community. “Looking at the data for the last three months, we can see that the proportion of new positive cases decreased in February,” he said. “Nevertheless, the 7-day cumulative number in February was much higher than in the pre-vaccination period in October 2020.”
He explained: “At that time, the innate immunity rate of our community was about 0.5%. We started vaccination in January. In February 2021, our community reached an innate immunity rate of over 5% and the population Over 10% have been vaccinated. If innate and vaccinated immunity were working in our community, the number of cases in 7 days should be significantly reduced, but that has not yet been seen.
“This means that the virus remains very active in our community,” he concludes. “We all need to continue to implement precautions. Encourage residents to wear face masks, stay socially distant, wash their hands frequently, and avoid non-essential gatherings.”
This report is current as of March 3, 3:00 pm.
Total-Number of currently active positive cases: 137
The numbers below are cumulative since the county began monitoring COVID-19 in March 2020. These are updated on weekdays to indicate new cases or changes. Those released will not be removed from the current total.
Total of tests performed: 153,718
Total-Total of negative results: 145,201
Total-Number of positive cases: 6,365
Total-Number of positive cases released: 6,139
Total deaths reported by the New York State Department of Health: 89
Total-Number of people in quarantine / quarantine: 373
The Oswego County Health Department has partnered with Pulaski Urgent Care to provide free COVID-19 rapid tests in various locations within the county. The mobile unit is then located at CiTi BOCES, 179 Co. Rte. Tuesday, March 9th, 64, Mexico. The drive-through clinic runs from 8 am to 4 pm. Registration is required.Move to
The Oswego County Health Department administers vaccines to eligible groups in the most efficient way possible.
Starting Thursday, March 4, the Oswego County Health Department will post a link to the following website every Thursday after 10 am. health.oswegocounty.com.. Eligible people can use the link to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment. A vaccination hotline will also be opened this week, making it possible to book by phone. Open Thursdays from 10am to noon at 315-349-3383.
“We are pleased that so many people in our community are interested in getting vaccinated to end this pandemic,” said the fan. “The demand for vaccines is still high and reservations are expected to be filled soon. Please wait for a while and check back often as additional reservations will be available each week.”
Everyone attending the Oswego County Health Department vaccination clinic must make an appointment and bring proof of eligibility at the time of vaccination. Acceptable proof includes a pay slip, job ID, letter from your healthcare provider, or proof of age. Those without reservation and proof of eligibility will not be vaccinated.
Residents have access to free transportation to the COVID-19 testing and vaccination site through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities. Transportation is available Monday to Saturday from 6am to 7pm. Ride in advance.
New York has an extensive network of vaccine dispensers. Hospitals are assigned to vaccinate Phase 1a populations of doctors, nurses and health care workers. The community health department is responsible for immunizing mandatory workers identified as part of Phase 1b, such as first responders, educators, and general grocery workers.
Due to the inconsistent supply of vaccines, clinics are usually not scheduled until healthcare providers know the amount and timing of vaccines they receive from the state. People need to keep checking their websites often.
People over the age of 65 who need assistance can also call the Oswego County Aging Authority (315-349-3484) for assistance in navigating the Internet when making a reservation.
A list of eligibility judgments and nearby providers who can schedule bookings is available at Am I Eligible? In New York.In the app https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/ Alternatively, call the New York State Vaccination Hotline 1-833-NYS-4VAX (1-833-697-4829).
Weatherup president should remind residents that the virus is widespread throughout the county and assume that people can be infected with COVID-19 anywhere in central New York. “I urge all residents to protect themselves every time they go out into public.”
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or dyspnea, myalgia, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated tremors with chills, gastrointestinal disorders, and loss of new taste or odor. ..
Health authorities urge residents to take these precautions.
If you are ill, stay home, if you are ill, leave your child at home.
Wear a face mask or cover your nose and mouth.
Avoid all types of non-essential gatherings.
Keep 6 feet away from others.
Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before eating.
Cover your cough or sneeze with tissue and throw the tissue in the trash.
Do not touch your eyes, nose or mouth.
Cleans and disinfects frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Avoid close contact with sick people.
If you experience symptoms such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, contact your healthcare provider from home.
Do not go to the emergency department unless you are experiencing a life-threatening condition.
If you have any questions, please call the COVID-19 Hotline 315-349-3330 of the Oswego County Health Department. Open Monday to Friday from 8:30 am to 4 pm. Currently, it is closed on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays. For emotional support, please visit the Mental Health Division, Social Welfare Department, Oswego County. www.oswegocounty.com/mentalhygiene..
Under the New York State Public Health Act, the Oswego County Health Department is the only local public health authority for COVID-19 pandemics for all individuals and groups in Oswego County. The Oswego County Health Department works closely with the New York State Department of Health to monitor, respond to, and report on COVID-19.