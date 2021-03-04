Health
Half of women receive the wrong antibiotics for UTI
- In a new study, researchers say that half of women are given the wrong antibiotics for urinary tract infections.
- Experts say this is done many times because the drug is prescribed before the test results are returned.
- Experts urge women who believe they have an infection to insist on urine cultures and wait for results before taking antibiotics.
Almost half of women treated for urinary tract infections (UTIs) continue to take the wrong antibiotics initially.
It’s a discovery from Recent research It was published in the journal Infection Control & Hospital Epidemiology of the Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America by Washington University in St. Louis.
Experts say the study is important for people fighting urinary tract infections and for the overall use of antibiotics.
“Antibiotics are serious drugs and should be used with caution.” Dr. Catherine CampbellMPH, a maternal special care unit at Yale New Haven Hospital in Connecticut, told Healthline that she is the medical director of childbirth and childbirth.
“We are currently in the third generation (antibiotics are available) and have real consequences from antibiotic resistance,” she added.
A recent study was designed to examine the differences between antibiotics prescribed to women in urban and rural areas.
The authors of the study expected to find more challenges in one area than in another, but found that the problem was entirely present.
Researchers noted that nearly half of the 670,450 women who participated in the study were on the wrong antibiotics and often continued to take antibiotics for extended periods of time.
“Given that uncomplicated UTI is one of the most common indications for antibiotic prescribing in the otherwise healthy population, the target of interventions designed to improve adherence to guidelines. I wanted to identify. ” Ammo Brie ButlerThe PhD, author of the study and assistant professor of medicine and surgery at the University of Washington School of Medicine, told Healthline.
“We observed differences between rural and urban prescriptions, but improper prescriptions were rampant in both rural and urban settings,” she added.
Rural women were more likely to be taking more antibiotics than necessary, but overall, prescribing problems were shown on an entirely equivalent scale.
Why is this important?
It can mean a delay in improvement of symptoms, and abuse of this drug can have long-term consequences.
“We now understand that there are a myriad of (wrong or overkill) problems with antibiotic use.” Dr. Felice GarshHe told Healthline that he is working with thousands of women as the founder and director of the Integrative Medicine Group in Irvine, California. “It destroys our microflora.”
This isn’t the case if doctors don’t understand or care, Gersh said.
Rather, she said, it comes from a combination of different antibiotics that work better in different regions and a tendency to treat UTIs before culture tests return.
Antibiotics that are frequently used in the community can be less effective.
Infectious pathogens can build resistance to them, and as a result, their antibiotics can become less potent.
Amoxicillin is a great example, Gersh said.
“It used to be the first row, but now it’s not very effective,” she said. “Resistant strains are so prevalent that they are no longer standard.”
This situation is complicated by the provider, as the answer is not a complete solution.
But it helps to dig deeper and understand which antibiotics to prescribe when and how, Butler said.
“Promoting optimal antibiotic exposure, including the right drug and duration, benefits patients and society by preventing avoidable adverse events, microbial flora destruction, and antibiotic-resistant infections.” She said.
“Inappropriate use of antibiotics is associated with treatment failure, adverse events, antibiotic resistance, and increased risk of medical costs,” she added.
Butler said he hopes the research will spur action.
“Accumulating evidence suggests that a shift in prescribing practices (from broader to narrow spectrum drugs, and from longer to shorter periods) can reduce adverse consequences at the patient level,” she said. Said.
There is another thing. Many healthcare providers who want to provide relief to their patients prescribe antibiotics before the culture results are available.
According to Campbell, UTIs can grow a variety of bacteria, and the only way to know which bacteria, and therefore which antibiotics, fight best is to allow the culture to grow in the laboratory. Wait for 3 days.
Gersh pointed out that UTIs are rather simple or more complex and may involve the kidneys.
Although the study included only women with uncomplicated UTIs, Gersh said knowing and understanding UTI levels would inform providers which antibiotics to choose.
Therefore, we may wait for the results of the lab.
Many healthcare providers said, “I wonder if it’s affecting my kidneys, just in case, and I might treat it (with antibiotics for that).”
They will also have antibiotics because they will prescribe antibiotics immediately, worried that the patient may not come back for financial or other reasons.
“They are trying to be thoughtful,” she said.
It may need to be changed, agreed by most experts.
“If you’re immunocompromised or not pregnant, you don’t need immediate treatment (UTI),” Gersh said.
She said waiting is the best way to use the right medicine for the right time.
Who is suspected of having a UTI?
According to experts, be ready to ask a question and wait.
Some steps Gersh suggests:
Clarify the symptoms
Be prepared to share your urination frequency and urgency, your pain level, and whether you had a fever.
She said it was a good plan to write this down in advance, especially if she was feeling sick and suffering.
“Especially in the era of telemedicine,” Gersh said.
Insist on urine culture
Even if you are confident that your provider is a UTI, ask for a test.
“We need to know exactly what bacteria are growing in the bladder,” Gersh said.
She emphasizes this, even with repeated UTIs.
“It’s not uncommon for women to get infected repeatedly, but we need to know if it’s the same bacterium, if it’s resistant, or if it’s completely different,” she said. ..
“If you don’t know what’s really going on, you really don’t know what you have,” she said.
Willing to wait
First, don’t take antibiotics from home without asking, Garsh said.
In addition, patience can be rewarded.
“There is no reason to treat it right away,” she said. “Antibiotics did not exist 100 years ago, and women still had UTIs and they were not dead on them.”
Garsh proposes self-treatment with hydration and herbal remedies until the culture returns.
According to her, you may find that it just starts to fix things.
“We want our bodies to be able to heal ourselves,” she said.
When it comes to practitioners, Butler hopes that the findings will help focus on the situation and more focus on drilling down into the right drug.
Campbell said he believes the answer comes from electronic medical records.
She said these records need to track a person’s past illnesses, medications, and outcomes and can be used to better assess future UTI needs.
“As an equalizer for urban and rural areas,” she said. “This is a good example of how to improve this. For something as simple as UTI, it should be feasible.”
