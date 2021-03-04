Delayed skin reaction appears after vaccination





Some people have a delayed response to the first dose of the Covid vaccine, causing redness, pain, itching, and swelling in the arms about a week after firing. The reaction is unpleasant, but appears to be harmless. However, skin conditions that appear angry can be mistaken for infections. Letter issued on Wednesday The New England Journal of Medicine. Doctors said they would like to share information about the case to prevent unnecessary use of antibiotics, relieve patients’ concerns, and reassure them that they can safely receive a second vaccination. “When I started seeing this, I modified the patient’s handouts,” Dr. Kimberly G. Blumenthal, an allergist at Massachusetts General Hospital and author of the letter, said in an interview. “I said it was normal for vaccination to cause redness, itchiness and swelling. I changed the wording so that it could start 7 to 10 days after vaccination.” The letter describes the experience of 12 people who “delayed a large local response” within a median of 8 days, 4-11 days after the first vaccination with the Moderna vaccine. This report is not a controlled study, but a series of cases that drew the attention of doctors because vaccinated people were concerned and wanted to know if they should receive a second dose.

Most were vaccinated at Massachusetts General Hospital, where both the Moderna vaccine and the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were given. However, the delay in response only occurred to those who received Moderna’s shots, Dr. Blumenthal said, adding, “I don’t know why.”

Moderna reported delayed skin reaction Large clinical trial It was 0.8% of the recipient after the first dose and 0.2% after the second dose. Has been updated March 3, 2021 7:47 pm (Eastern Standard Time) According to letters from Dr. Blumental and 10 other doctors, all 12 reported typical symptoms, such as arm pain that often occur immediately after vaccination, and their initial symptoms disappeared. After that, the delayed reaction was hit. In 5 patients, large raised skin lesions over 10 cm in diameter appeared near the injection site. Two had rashes elsewhere, one near the elbows and one on the palm. Some people also have systemic symptoms at the same time, such as fatigue and muscle pain.

Most people treated their skin symptoms with ice and antihistamines. However, some required steroids in the form of creams or pills, and one was prescribed antibiotics by a doctor who mistaken the problem for an infection. What you need to know about vaccine deployment Symptoms lasted a median of 6 days, ranging from 2 to 11 days. All patients continued to take second shots. Half had no other delayed response, but three showed the same symptoms again and three showed a milder response than after the first shot. Dr. Blumental said there were many unanswered questions about the reaction. Ten of the twelve patients were women, but it is not clear whether women were prone to problems or whether the imbalance was caused by the fact that many of the vaccinated health care workers were women. Some people are allergic to drugs, bee stings, or food, while others are not. A skin biopsy of one patient showed that the condition was a drug reaction. However, it is unclear exactly what the patient’s immune system was responding to. “We want companies to understand that,” said Dr. Blumenthal. She is currently aware of about 30 cases, primarily among women and all recipients of the previous modelna vaccine, and the hospital Registry for tracking them..

