Who doesn’t like to remember the glorious days of high school?
Fashion in the 1980s was all about teasing hair, torn jeans and blue eyeshadow. But if you’re considering pulling out a jumpsuit inspired by neon-colored leggings or top guns, you should also look at the wellness milestones.
The Harbin Clinic recommends that all people over the age of 50 be scheduled for prophylactic screening for colorectal cancer throughout the year, especially during the Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month in March.
You may not think much about the colon, but it plays an important role in your overall health. The colon helps your body absorb water and nutrients while helping to get rid of waste products and toxins.
According to the American Cancer Society, colorectal cancer is the second most common cause of cancer-related death in men and women combined.
More than 50,000 Americans die each year from colorectal cancer, and more than 90% of colorectal cancers occur in people over the age of 50. However, regular screening can help significantly reduce and prevent colorectal cancer.
“We recommend that everyone, especially those over the age of 50, consult a primary care physician about colon cancer screening,” said Dr. H. Whitney Jennings, a gastroenterologist at Harbin Clinic. I will. “The earlier you can detect cancer, the more likely you are to beat it, so it’s important to be screened.”
Know your risk
Many lifestyle-related factors are associated with colorectal cancer. In fact, the American Cancer Society states that the association between diet, weight, exercise and risk of colorectal cancer is some of the strongest for all types of cancer.
Below are some important risk factors that should be discussed with primary care physicians.
- Age – The risk of colorectal cancer increases with age and becomes more common after age 50.
- Alcohol – Moderate to severe alcohol intake is associated with colorectal cancer. Limiting alcoholic beverages to one or two glasses a day has many health benefits and can reduce your risk of cancer.
- Nutrition-A diet high in lean and processed meats can increase your risk of developing colorectal cancer.
- Family History – About 1 in 3 people diagnosed with colorectal cancer have a family history of the disease.
- Overweight – The risk of developing or dying colon cancer is much higher in people who are overweight or obese. The association between colorectal cancer and weight gain around the center is greater in men.
- Personal History – A history of the most common type of polyp, adenomatous polyps, increases the risk of re-developing colorectal cancer, even if it is first completely resected.
- Inflammatory Bowel Disease – A history of inflammatory bowel disease, such as ulcerative colitis or Crohn’s disease, increases the risk of developing colorectal cancer.
- Lack of Physical Activity – Lack of physical activity increases the likelihood of developing colorectal cancer. Increasing the amount of exercise can reduce the risk.
- Smoking – Prolonged use of tobacco products increases the likelihood of developing colorectal cancer and dying.
Over the last decade, more and more people have been screened for colon cancer prophylactically, leading to a reduced rate of individuals over the age of 50 being diagnosed with the disease. The 5-year survival rate for patients diagnosed with colon cancer at an early stage is 90%.
Trade in perms for prevention
Colorectal cancer is one of the cancers that is easy to treat if it is found in its early stages.
Harbin Clinic Gastroenterology Endoscopy and GILab specialists use the most innovative and state-of-the-art screening techniques and methods for detecting colorectal cancer, including colonoscopy.
“Colon cancer can be prevented by identifying and removing precancerous polyps detected by screening colonoscopy,” said Dr. Jennings. “Patients usually monitor anesthesia care during colonoscopy. Patients are asleep so they can have a comfortable experience during surgery.”
Colon endoscopy is a routine procedure that uses a thin, flexible tube called a colonoscope to observe the overall length and lining of the large intestine, including the colon and rectum. Colon endoscopy is also done to identify tumors, ulcers, inflammation, bleeding, and other bowel problems.
This screening method detects colon polyps, or abnormal growth of tissue. It can become cancerous over time. Most of the polyps can be removed during normal colonoscopy, preventing the development of colon cancer. Colon endoscopy can also help identify areas of ulcers, tumors, bleeding and inflammation, and other bowel problems.
Join the tendency to be screened by discussing risk factors and when to schedule with your primary care physician. For more information, see Harbin Clinic Gastroenterology. https://harbinclinic.com/gastroenterology..