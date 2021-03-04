Three UK Variants of COVID Identified in Gallatin County | Regional News





Three cases of a British variant of COVID-19 were identified in Gallatin County, Gallatin City-County Health Officer Matt Kelley confirmed Wednesday. “We are aware that the specimens are from Gallatin County and are working with the State Department of Health to investigate the source and timing of these specimens,” Kelly said in a statement. “It’s not surprising that there are variants of the virus in Montana. It’s not surprising that it’s also in Montana, as well over 40 other states have identified the virus. This reminds me of this pandemic. It’s a good memory to let. It’s not the end, it’s the importance of doing everything you can to delay the infection. That is, practice keeping as much physical distance as possible and wear a face cover in public And it means staying at home when you’re sick, washing your hands, and getting the vaccine when it’s available. “ According to a daily report from the Department of Health and Human Services, the state added 202 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, and nearly 95,000 residents are now fully vaccinated. According to the Montana virus tracking and mapping website, the state also reported another death from the virus. The latest update brings the death toll across the state to 1,373. Since the launch of the Federal COVID-19 vaccine in December, Montana healthcare workers have received 269,222 doses.On Tuesday, Governor Greg Gianforte announced: Vaccine eligibility expands From next week.Phase 1 B + will release the vaccine to them 60-70 years with people 16 years and older diagnosed with asthma, cystic fibrosis, liver disease. Next week’s expansion will increase Montana’s population from 100,000 to 140,000, according to the Associated Press. That same week, the state will receive 33,000 first doses and 21,000 second doses. That number includes 8,700 doses of the recently approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine. This requires only one vaccination. COVID-19 reduced the number of people admitted to Montana to 67 on Wednesday, down from 83 the day before.Despite the overall depression, 9 out of 10 Montana hospitals are being treated for virus-filled beds, according to patients Snapshot report from DPHHS. COVID-19 has hospitalized a total of 4,600 people in Montana. Since the first COVID-19 case in Montana last March, 100,351 inhabitants have tested positive for the virus. Of these, 97,327 are considered recovered and meet the criteria set by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that allow individuals to safely leave quarantine without infecting others. That does not necessarily mean that some of the health problems caused by COVID-19, such as fatigue and lung damage, are not yet present. The state reported that an additional 4,986 COVID-19 tests were completed on Wednesday since the start of the pandemic, reaching a total of 1,086,548. In an update on Tuesday, the county added the following number of cases: • 34 Gallatin (195 active) • 26 Yellowstone (533 active) • 23 flat heads (195 active) • 20 cascades (60 active) • 18 Mizura (101 active) • 14 Silver Bows (63 Active) • Lewis and Clark, 12 (71 active) • 10 labyrinths (56 active) • 5 hills (23 active) • 5 powders (5 actives) • 4 Fergus (6 active) • 4 lakes (47 active) • 4 Lincolns (23 active) • 3 big horns (22 active) • Jefferson and 3 (13 active) • 2 Madisons (32 active) • 2 Philips (7 active) • 2 (7 active) rose buds • 2 Thunders (8 active) • 2 (5 active) Teton • 2 valleys (22 active) • 1 (4 active) Broadwater • One (6 active) casters • Daniels and 1 (3 active) • 1 (8 active) dear lodges • One (two active) Sheridan Holly Michelles of the Montana News Department contributed to this story

